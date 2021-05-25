Kurma Jayanti 2021 Date, Significance, Rituals And How To Celebrate This Day

Kurma Jayanti is celebrated every year by Hindu followers all over the world. It is an auspicious day and holds a lot of significance. Here is more information about the Kurma Jayanti 2021 date, history, and significance of this day. Read on to know.

Kurma Jayanti 2021 date

May 26th, 2021

Kurma Jayanti Tithi is from 16:26 to 16:43. (Duration: 00:17 minutes)

Kurma Jayanti significance

For Hindus, Kurma Jayanti is one of the most auspicious and significant festivals. It is claimed that Ksheersagara would not have been completed without Lord Vishnu's assistance in the form of Kurma. Lord Vishnu appeared as a massive Kurma (tortoise) carrying the Mandrachal mountain. As a result, Kurma Jayanti has significant religious importance. The day is seen to be favourable for starting any type of construction project.

How to celebrate Kurma Jayanti?

Kurma Jayanti is observed with great devotion and zeal by devotees. Special ceremonies and pujas are held at various Lord Vishnu temples or at the venue of worship on this day. In Andhra Pradesh, the Sri Kurman Sri Kurmanadha Swami Temple, devoted to Lord Kurma, is hosting grand celebrations.

Kurma jayanti history rituals

Taking a holy bath before daybreak on this day is considered sacred, as it is on other Hindu festivals.

The worshippers put on fresh and neat puja vastra after taking a bath (worship clothing).

Lord Visnu is worshipped and prayed to by devotees who offer him Chandan, tulsi leaves, kumkum, incense sticks, flowers, and sweets.

Fasting on Shri Koorma Jayanti is considered extremely important. On this day, believers take a silent vow or follow a severe Kurma Jayanti fast. Fasting devotees are only allowed to consume milk products and fruits and are not allowed to ingest pulses or cereals.

Observers of the Kurma Jayanti Vrat are forbidden from performing any kind of wicked or bad activity, as well as from lying.

During the night, the observers are not permitted to sleep. To appease Lord Vishnu, they must spend all of their time reciting Mantras.

The recitation of the ‘Vishnu Sahasranama' is seen to be extremely auspicious.

Devotees do aarti after all of the rites are completed.

On the eve of Kurma Jayanti, performing charity is thought to be extremely fulfilling. The observer should provide the Brahmins food, clothing, and money.

IMAGE: MESH UNSPLASH