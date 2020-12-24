Liquor Stores Christmas Hours: Check Out All The Details If They're Open/closed

Christmas and New Year are all about celebrating with hymns, carols, delicious meals and some cocktails before we head into a new and hopeful year. With this year being a difficult one, it is indeed necessary that we wind it up by celebrating this holiday season with love and hope for a better future. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to halt few things in its path, this year, many people will have to celebrate the festive season at their homes with their immediate family. And one of the most important steps for some folks would be getting liquor before the liquor store closes for the Christmas holiday. Thus, here we have got you all the details you need to know about the timings of the liquor store Christmas hours.

Details about Liquor store holiday hours

Also read: New Yorkers Line Up To See Iconic Christmas Tree

Are liquor stores open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, on December 24, 2020, all liquor stores will be open on Christmas Eve. However, you may want to check the modified store hours with the local liquor shops for the holiday. Several stores will operate according to their normal business hours while few others may close early to head to their Christmas celebrations. It is also reported that all the liquor stores will remain closed on Christmas Day, thus stock up your liquor a day before.

Also read: Sunil Grover Posts Video Of Liquor Store In Thailand After Sales Ban Lifted, Fans Go ‘OMG'

Are liquor stores open on New Year’s Eve?

Like Christmas Eve, liquor stores will remain open on New Year’s Eve as well. However, the same limited hours may be applied to certain stores for December 31, 2020. To get the accurate details about the modified timings, you may want to check with your local liquor shops and find out.

Also read: Italians Out Christmas Shopping Ahead Of Lockdown

Are liquor shops closed on New Year’s Day?

According to the PLCB, all the liquor stores across the nation will close their storefronts on New Year’s Day, i.e. January 1, 2021. However, the best is to confirm all the working hours' details of any local liquor shop. You may either call or stop by the store to ask about their business hours for New Year’s Day.

Image Source: Shutterstock

Also read: ‘Perfect For 2020’: Man Sells ‘Charlie Brown’ Christmas Trees To Raise Money For School