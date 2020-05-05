Sunil Grover Posts Video Of Liquor Store In Thailand After Sales Ban Lifted, Fans Go ‘OMG'

Due to the outbreak of novel Coronavirus COVID-19, people in India and around the globe are cooped indoors. Recently, the Indian government issued a list and divided the states into green, orange and red zones. Reportedly, a few states of India, which fell into the green and orange zone, recorded liquor sales in crores. Amid this, comedian-actor Sunil Grover took a jibe on the joy of drinkers.

Interestingly, apart from India, many other countries were observing social-distancing and lockdown. Reportedly, Thailand also lifted the ban on several commodities as the COVID-19 cases dropped there. Talking about the same, Sunil Grover shared a video, and in the caption wrote, 'After the ban on alcohol lifted in Thailand'.

READ | Sunil Grover Acts Like Aamir Khan, Jokes About Himself Not Being 100% Safe; Watch

As the video starts, it is shown that a bunch of packed cartons is placed for sale. As soon as the cartons are settled in its place, the people around start rushing to grab one for them. They are pushing one-another and trying to take as much as they can.

Watch the video below:

READ | Sunil Grover's Funny Take On Network Connectivity Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Many of Sunil Grover's peers and fans flooded the comments section with laughing emoticons. Meanwhile, a few of them were shocked after watching the video. One of his followers wrote, 'OMG what is the world coming to' while another added a pinch of humour and wrote, 'Hahaha ppls like itni Khushi itnii Khushi muje aaj Tak nahi hui'.

READ | Actor-comedian Sunil Grover Requests Fans To Stay United & Not Create Communal Disharmony

But this is not the first time when Sunil Grover has highlighted how people are not following the guidelines and safety measures given by the government. A few days back, the Gabar actor shared a video, in which the police officials caught a bunch of people who were roaming around on vehicle amid the lockdown. To teach a lesson, they kept them in an ambulance saying that it has a few COViD-19 positive patients. At the end of the video, the cops are seen requesting people to stay indoors.

Apart from educating his fans about social-distancing and observing the lockdown, he has often tickled the funny bone of fans with his quirky videos. In his recent posts, he mimicked many B-town actors such as Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn. His rib-tickling videos bagged love and support for internet users.

READ | Sunil Grover Reveals Details Of Late Night Phone Calls From His Friends; Issues Warning

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.