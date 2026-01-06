Lohri 2026: Know Timings, Significance, Rituals And Wishes To Send To Your Loved Ones

January is here, and so is one of the vibrant festivals of India, Lohri. It is a midwinter harvest festival that marks the passing of the winter solstice. It is one of the harvest festivals celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti and Pongal. Every year, the festival is celebrated on January 13 primarily in the Punjab region.

Lohri 2026: Date and Time

Date: January 13

Lohri Sankranti Moment: 03:13 PM, January 14

Lohri 2026: Significance

The festival honours the legend Dulla Bhatti (Rai Abdullah Bhatti), who lived in Punjab during the reign of Mughal Emperor Akbar. He was regarded as a hero in the state for rescuing girls from being forcibly taken to be sold in slave markets.

Lohri 2026: Rituals

On this day, people gather around a bonfire in an open space around their house. Then people circle the bonfire singing and dancing like Gidda and Bhangra. They also distribute sweet savouries such as gajak and rewdi. Other items like popcorn, peanuts and sugarcane. Each household in Punjab enjoys the delicious sarson saag and maize flour chapatis.

This festival celebrated togetherness and strengthened bonds.

Lohri 2026: Wishes

Wishing you a Lohri filled with joy, happiness, and prosperity! May this festival bring warmth and light to your life.

As the fire of Lohri flourishes, let us hope that all your sorrows and troubles vanish with it. Happy Lohri to you and your family!

Wishing you a harvest of joy and prosperity this Lohri. May the festival bring immense happiness to you and your family.

May this Lohri fill our family with joy and remind us of the strength we share.

Cheers to friendship and celebrations. Happy Lohri 2026.