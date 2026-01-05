Malaika Arora Calls Pranayam 'The Heart Of Yoga: Know Its Meaning And Health Benefits

On January 5, Bollywood’s fitness icon Malaika Arora took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her yoga routine. In the post, she could be seen practising Pranayam and referring to it as the “heart of yoga.” In the video shared on Instagram, the actress and social media personality focused ondifferent breathing techniques, including Bhastrika, Kapalbhati, Anulom Vilom, Bhramari and Udgeet.

What is pranayam?

Pranayama, derived from the Sanskrit words prana (life energy) and ayama (control or expansion), refers to the conscious regulation of breathing. In classical yoga, it is not considered optional or secondary. Instead, it is seen as the bridge between the physical body and the mind. According to yogic texts, asanas prepare the body, but pranayam prepares the nervous system, making it possible to experience mental clarity and inner balance.

Calling pranayam the heart of yoga highlights its central role in sustaining overall well-being. Breathing patterns directly influence stress levels, energy and emotional health. A common issue in modern, fast-paced lifestyles is the breath becoming shallow and erratic, which leads to the body remaining in a constant state of tension. Pranayam works to reverse this by slowing the breath and calming the nervous system.



What are the benefits of pranayam?

One of the most widely recognised benefits of pranayam is improved respiratory health. Regular practice enhances lung capacity and encourages more efficient oxygen intake, which supports every organ in the body. It also plays a significant role in heart health, as controlled breathing helps regulate heart rate and may aid in maintaining healthy blood pressure levels.

Mental well-being is another area where pranayam proves powerful. Techniques like Anulom Vilom and Bhramari are known for reducing anxiety, easing mental fatigue and improving focus. By activating the body’s relaxation response, pranayam helps counter chronic stress, a growing concern across urban India.



Additionally, pranayam supports energy balance and digestion. Practices such as Kapalbhati stimulate metabolic processes and promote a feeling of lightness and alertness. Over time, practitioners often report better sleep quality, improved immunity and enhanced emotional resilience.