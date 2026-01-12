Lohri 2026: Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status And Messages To Share With Loved Ones

Lohri, also called Lohadi or Lal Loi, is a Sikh and Hindu festival celebrated by lighting a sacred bonfire. It marks the start of the harvest season and the end of the winter solstice. People celebrate Lohri across the northern Indian states of Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi. This year, the festival falls on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. As the celebrations approach, people look forward to sharing warm greetings, wishes, images, and messages with their friends, families, and loved ones.

Happy Lohri 2026 Wishes

Happy Lohri 2026! May the Lohri bonfire fill your life with warmth.

I wish you laughter, prosperity, and many sweet moments this Lohri.

May Lohri burn away your worries and brighten your new beginnings.

Here’s to delicious food, wonderful company, and cosy winter nights.

May this Lohri bring you happiness that stays with you all year.

Let the flames of Lohri fill your heart with hope.

I send you warmth, love, and festive cheer this Lohri.

May success spark in your life like the Lohri fire.

Happy Lohri! let us celebrate togetherness and gratitude.

May the days ahead feel brighter and lighter.

I wish you a Lohri filled with smiles and simple joys.

May the blessings of Lohri fill our home with positivity, laughter, and new beginnings. Happy Lohri to my wonderful family.

On this auspicious festival, I pray for unity, prosperity, and happiness for every member of our family. Warm Lohri wishes.

Lohri Messages

Let us celebrate the harvest, the music, and the bond we share. I wish you a joyful and prosperous Lohri.

May this Lohri open doors to new opportunities, fill your days with positive energy, and give you many moments to celebrate. Best wishes to you.

I send you warm Lohri wishes filled with friendship, laughter, and happy times ahead.

Dance to the dhol beats, enjoy the celebrations, and welcome success with open arms. Happy Lohri 2026.

I wish you sweetness and light this Lohri.

Here’s to a fresh beginning. Happy Lohri!

May folk songs bring melody and happiness into your life.

I wish you a year full of abundance and growth.

Happy Lohri! Share the warmth all around.

May prosperity, good health, and joy stay with you. Happy Lohri!

Let the energy of bhangra take over and make your Lohri truly memorable.

Lohri 2026 Greetings

We wish our valued clients a prosperous and happy Lohri 2026.

May this harvest season add fresh growth to our professional journey.

Season’s greetings! We wish you a very happy Lohri.

May your career rise higher, just like the flames of Lohri.

We wish the entire team a year filled with success and abundance. Happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri! May we achieve strong results together this year.

We wish you and your family a safe and joyful Lohri celebration.

May this festival inspire a renewed spirit of collaboration. Happy Lohri!

We send our professional greetings on the occasion of Lohri 2026.

May the sweetness of this festival shine through our partnership.

Advertisement

Lohri Quotes

"Burn your ego in the bonfire of Lohri and start anew."

"Like the popcorn pops, may your happiness overflow."

"Lohri is a reminder that winter ends and life blooms again."

"The warmth of friends is better than any fire. Happy Lohri!"

"Celebrate the harvest of your hard work today."

"Let the spark of Lohri ignite the passion in your soul."

"Life is a celebration; make every Lohri count."

"Harvest peace, sow love. Happy Lohri 2026."

“May your success shine as bright as the harvest moon.”

Lohri: Images to share

File photos from Freepik

File photos from Freepik

File photos from Freepik

File photos from Freepik