Lohri's Untold Legend: Know The Story Of Dulla Bhatti

January ushers in Lohri, one of India’s most colourful festivals. This midwinter harvest celebration marks the end of the winter solstice and takes place a day before Makar Sankranti and Pongal. People observe Lohri every year on January 13, mainly in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and parts of Delhi. The festival celebrates agrarian life, gratitude, and community togetherness. Today, people enjoy bonfires, folk dances, and festive foods, but the festival carries a deeper significance rooted in history and folklore, especially the enduring legend of Dulla Bhatti.

The untold story of Dulla Bhatti

Lohri is more than an agricultural festival; it tells the powerful human story of Dulla Bhatti, often called the Robin Hood of Punjab. His real name was likely Rai Abdullah Khan Bhatti, and he lived in the late 16th century, during the reign of Mughal Emperor Akbar.

People remember Dulla Bhatti not through official records but through oral traditions, folk songs, and stories passed down over generations. Punjabi folklore says he came from a family of local chiefs who resisted Mughal rule, especially opposing unfair taxes and land revenue policies that oppressed farmers and ordinary people.

He is remembered as a man who fought for justice, challenged oppression, and defended the dignity of villagers. Though the Mughal administration called him an outlaw, popular memory honours him as a hero because of his courage and compassion.

The story of Sundri and Mundri

The most famous story of Dulla Bhatti, closely linked to Lohri, is his rescue of two young girls, Sundri and Mundri. Folklore says the girls came from poor families and faced the risk of being forcibly taken or sold at a time when women were extremely vulnerable.

Dulla Bhatti stepped in, saved them from harm, and took responsibility for their safety. He later arranged their marriages, acting as their guardian when no one else could. Though he could not offer lavish gifts, he gave what he could and ensured their honour and dignity remained intact.

Through this act, Dulla Bhatti became a symbol of social justice, moral courage, and responsibility to the community. Over time, his story became an essential part of Lohri celebrations, which themselves focus on togetherness and shared values.