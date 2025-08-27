Lord Ganesha's Attire: Symbolism and Style for the First Three Days of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Utsav. The day marks the birth anniversary of the beloved elephant-headed deity, Lord Ganesh, the remover of obstacles and harbinger of wisdom and prosperity. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is going to be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27.

What is the significance of Ganpati's attire and adornment?

The ritual of dressing and adorning Lord Ganesha's idol is not merely for aesthetic purposes; it holds profound cultural and spiritual significance. Each colour and ornament conveys a message, symbolising wisdom, prosperity, purity, and devotion.

First three days of Ganesh Chaturthi and their adornments:

Day 1: Pran-pratishtha and traditional adornment

Attire: Yellow or red garments are chosen. Yellow symbolises wisdom, joy, and auspiciousness, while red represents strength, energy, and good fortune.

Adornments: The idol is anointed with turmeric, vermilion, and sandalwood paste, followed by garlands of hibiscus flowers (Ganesha's favourite) and durva grass. Offerings of modak and ladoos are made.

Day 2: Symbol of prosperity and good fortune

Attire: Green and golden-colored clothes are used. Green signifies nature, development, and prosperity, while gold represents wealth and fortune.

Adornments: Silver or gold ornaments like crowns, necklaces, and armlets are placed on the idol. Fruits and dry fruits are offered as special bhog.

Day 3: Simplicity and devotion

Attire: White or saffron-colored garments are chosen for this. White stands for peace, simplicity, and purity; white saffron reflects spirituality and renunciation.