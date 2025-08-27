DYK Looking At The Moon On Ganesh Chaturthi Is Prohibited? Learn The Story Behind The Belief

Just like all other festivals in India, Ganesh Chaturthi too is steeped in many stories and beliefs. While the homes that welcome Ganpati Bappa waits for the evening aartis where the whole family comes together, what many people don’t know is, on Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees need to be extra careful in evenings.

As per Puranic legends, one is not supposed to look at the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi.

The story of moon and Lord Ganesha

After a grand feast on his birthday, where he indulged in his favourite modaks, Lord Ganesha was riding back home on his vahan Mooshik when suddenly a serpent scared him. Ganesha fell off his ride and all the modaks that he had eaten came spilling out of his stomach.

As he hurriedly tried putting all the modaks back in his belly, the moon saw the ordeal and started laughing loudly while mocking his large belly and elephant head. Insulted and angered, Lord Ganesha cursed the moon that it would no longer be visible in its full glory. He further declared that anyone looking at the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi would be afflicted by ‘mithya dosha’ or being accused falsely and disgraced.

After the moon apologized and pleaded, Lord Ganesha finally softened the curse. He declared that instead of being completely invisible, the moon will wax and wean throughout the lunar cycle.

A ritual remedy

If someone looks at the moon by mistake on Ganesh Chaturthi, there is a remedy to nullify the curse. One needs to chant the following mantra to get rid of ‘mithya dosha’:

|| Simhah Prasenamavadhitsimho Jambavata Hatah