Magical Christmas Decorations Influenced By Harry Potter

Remember the times when Hogwarts looked magically beautiful during Christmas? From owls flying around with gifts and letters to the changing ceiling theme of The Great Hall, Harry Potter movies have inspired many décor ideas. As Christmas is around the corner, Harry Potter theme might inspire your Christmas 2019’s decoration. Be it decorating the Christmas tree with goodies of Harry Potter or wearing Ron Weasley’s classic old sweater, Harry Potter’s Christmas theme has covered it all. Check out some Christmas decoration ideas inspired by the magical journey of Harry Potter movies.

Golden Snitch Ornaments

If you’re looking for a simple DIY Harry Potter Christmas decoration project to get started, try making these golden snitch Christmas ornaments. Decorate the light balls depicting the snowy owls, adding feathers and a face to it. You will need white feathers, gold ornament balls, scissors, and a hot glue gun. Hang them around on the Christmas tree or cover them with lightings. You can also variant them with golden snitch or the magical portion ornaments.

Harry Potter designed wreath

Christmas decoration is incomplete with a wreath hung on the door. You can design the wreath with tiny Harry Potter theme ornaments like tiny hats, golden snitch, tiny Nimbus 2000 browns or the golden snitch. Adding fairy lights with Harry Potter tuned bells can be like a cherry on the cake.

Take a look at the Harry Potter themed wreath my wife created.. ! @Marigold621 pic.twitter.com/HqSKiwidQp — Bill Sheerin (@AssignGuy) November 26, 2019

Tree Toppers

While designing the Christmas tree, you can use different tree toppers on your tree. You can add a snowy owl tree topper or a huge golden snitch. You can also use a snorting hat as a tree topper for your Christmas tree.

@jk_rowling I did a Harry Potter themed Christmas tree this year! All homemade ornaments and tree topper! pic.twitter.com/FXWSqrN0u0 — Amity-Joe Hancock (@amicizajoe) December 22, 2015

Hogwarts House Stockings

Glaze up your tree or fireplace with Hogwarts house stockings. You can make these with or without sewing. You can also buy them. Fill the stockings with tiny gifts and a letter from Hogwarts.

Mom also went all-out for pre-Christmas gifts. These Harry Potter PJs are the perfect mix of grown up (see the collar) and inner-child (peep the snitch, Hogwarts crest, Prongs, etc). Plus, our very own monogrammed House stockings 😍 (spiro’s Ravenclaw one is on backorder) pic.twitter.com/KOdP1ff4Qq — Sara Cutaia Mantzoros🎄 (@sncutaia) November 17, 2018

