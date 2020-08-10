Mahakali Jayanti 2020: How Is This Auspicious Day Celebrated And What Is Its History?

Mahakali Jayanti will be celebrated on August 11, this year. Mahakali is a revered goddess in Indian mythology. She is considered to be the mother of time and death. Every year on Mahakali Jayanti is celebrated by her devotees with great pomp. Here are all the details you need to know about the significance of Mahakali Jayanti, its history, and details about its celebration.

Mahakali Jayanti 2020: History, Significance, and Celebration

Mahakali Jayanti 2020 history

Mahakali originated as a force that destroys evil and protects the innocent. Kali is considered to be the chief of ten Tantric Goddesses. Over time, Mahakali has been worshipped in many ways. As time progressed more tantric sects got involved in her worshipping and the celebrations resulted in many poojas and mantras.

Mahakali is not only worshipped as the Divine Mother but also as Adi Parashakti. Shakti Hindu and Tantric sects also worship this Goddess as the ultimate reality or Brahman. As time passed, Mahakali was also worshipped as a divine protector and the one who provides liberation to those who work. Over the years, Mahakali has been depicted in various forms but her dancing and standing postures are the most famous.

Mahakali Jayanti 2020 Significance

Mahakali is one of the most worshipped Goddesses in several parts of India and Nepal. Kali’s birth plays a significant role in Hindu mythology since it exemplifies Durga’s transformation to Mahakali. Mahakali is worshipped as a way to ward off evil. She is worshipped by many to seek protection from difficult situations. She is also worshipped to channel positive energy and to banish negativity from one’s mind.

Mahakali Jayanti 2020 Celebration

Mahakali Jayanti as mentioned earlier will be celebrated on August 11 this year. The celebration starts with reciting Mahakaai Dhara Path. This Path is recited as the Mahakali Jayanti is performed in houses and temples. So to please the Goddess on her birth, Sunderkhan is also recited. Many temples also prepare special food and Prasad for devotees. Since many temples are shut due to the ongoing pandemic, festivities are limited.

Every year on Mahakali Jayanti, a certain puja is performed to please this Goddess of Time. During the puja, the Goddess is offered flowers, fruits, sweets, incense sticks, rice, and earthen lamps are lit. Devotees also recite the Adys Stotram to please Maa Kali. This Stotram is part of the ancient Brahma Scripture. The Mahakali temple dedicated Adya Kali in Dakshineswar, Adyapeeth, West Bengal is heavily decorated on this auspicious day.

