Maharashtra Day Images To Send To Your Friends, Neighbours, And Family

Maharashtra Day is celebrated on May 1 every year and it is indeed a very significant day for the people of Maharashtra. The day is also known as Maharashtra Din or Maharashtra Diwas. May 1 is also known as International Labour Day.

The history of the Maharashtra Day celebration dates back to 1960 when the state was formed. Before the existing state was formed, the then Bombay included people speaking various languages like Marathi, Gujarati, Kutchi and Konkani, which did not work out. Sanyukt Maharastra Andolan began, with people demanding a separate state.

The protest forced the passing of the Bombay Reorganization Act by the Parliament which divided the multilingual state of Bombay into Gujarat and Maharashtra. The constitutional law came into effect on May 1, 1960. Thus, May 1 is also celebrated as Gujarat Diwas in the state of Gujarat. Here, we have compiled Maharashtra Diwas images which you can share with your family, friends and neighbours.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Lottery Maha GajLaxmi Guru Results 4:45 PM 30.04.2020 Thursday

Maharashtra Day Images

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Lottery Sayadri DeepLaxmi Results 5:15 PM 30.04.2020 Thursday

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Lottery Surbhi Mangal Results 4:30 PM 30.04.2020 Thursday

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Lottery GaneshLaxmi Gaurav Results 5 PM 30.04.2020 Thursday