Mahashivratri 2023: Belpatra, Dhatura And Milk; Know What To Offer Lord Shiva And Why

Mahashivratri will be celebrated by people in India with full enthusiasm. Elaborate preparations are being made to observe the holy festival by followers of the Hindu religion. Lord Shiva is worshipped by millions in the country and on the occasion of Mahashivratri, people will also be observing a fast. It is the long-held belief that by worshipping Lord Shiva, all wishes are fulfilled and difficulties are removed.

The devotees of Lord Shiva will visit the famous temples in India and make offerings to the shivling in the popular pilgrimage sites of the deity. On this occasion, there is the custom of making offerings to the almighty. But what offerings are to be made on the occasion of Mahashivratri that will please Lord Shiva? Let's find out.

What to offer Lord Shiva?

It is well known that the shivling is offered milk, honey and water. In the popular temples of Lord Shiva, the shivling is bathed with cow milk. Water and honey are also offered to it. These offerings are very dear to the Lord and as per the Hindu belief system, if done in the right manner, the Lord is pleased.

Belpatra and dhatura flowers are also very dear to Lord Shiva and should be offered to the Shivling on the occasion of Mahashivratri. However, one must take care that the belpatra does not have any broken ends or holes in it. In that case, the belpatra must not be offered. Ideally, belpatra should have five or three leaves and none should be broken.

Apart from this, bhang and panchamrit (prepared at home) are also Lord Shiva's favorite items and are offered to the shivling during his worship.

Mahashivratri will be celebarted in India on both February 18 and 19. The puja muhurat will fall on both days and this will give a chance to the devotees to worship Lord Shiva and seek his blessings.