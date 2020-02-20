Mahashivratri Whatsapp Status: Here Are Some Statuses To Use On This Auspicious Day

Mahashivratri is an annual festival in India celebrated by the Hindus in the honour of Lord Shiva. This festival is celebrated during the Hindu month of Phalgun, which falls during February or March depending on the Gregorian calendar. It is said that Shiva was married to goddess Parvati on this auspicious day, and hence we celebrate this day to mark the occasion. This festival is observed and celebrated by worshipping and adoring Lord Shiva, chanting his prayers, meditating on ethics and virtues such as charity, morality, forgiveness, non-injury to others.

On this auspicious festival, devotees of Lord Shiva observe fast, stay awake all night. Others also visit one of the Shiva temples or go on pilgrimage to praise Lord Shiva. In temples of Shiva, the sacred mantra, "Om Namah Shivay", is chanted throughout the day to worship Lord Shiva. Maha Shivaratri is celebrated over three to ten days based on the Hindu lunisolar calendar. This year Maha Shivaratri will be celebrated on February 21, 2020.

Also read | Many Ignore Mask Advice At Malaysia Hindu Festival

WhatsApp has become one of the important mediums between friends, family, and relatives to wish and greet each other on any occasion or festival. If you want to update your WhatsApp status on this auspicious festival, here are some Mahashivaratri WhatsApp statuses that you can use.

Update your WhatsApp status with these, latest Mahashivaratri WhatsApp status

Shiv ki Mahima Aparampar! Shiv karte sabka udhar, Unki kripa aap par sada bani rahe, aur bhole shankar aapke jivan me khushi hi khushi bhar de. OM NAMAH SHIVAY!

Also read | Popular Music Festivals From Around The World For Music Lovers

Bhole baba ka aashirwad mile aapko

Unki dua ka parsad mile aapko

Aap kare apni zindagi mein itni tarakki

Har kisi ka pyar mile aapko

Jai Bhole Shiv Shankar Baba Ki

"Happy Maha Shivratri 2020"

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor Will Guide You On How To Dress For A Music Festival; See Pics

Bhakti me hai shakti Bandhu, shakti me Sansar hai, Trilok me hai Jiski Charcha Un Shiv Ji ka Aaj Tyohar hai. Om Namah Shivay. ** HAPPY MAHASHIVRATRI 2020 **

Image courtesy: @untold_talks_silently

Lord Shiva fills into us his divine blessings and gives us solidarity to move forward with truth, purity, and divinity. A happy Maha Shivaratri to all. Har Har Mahadev!

On this auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. Shiva's all blessing be with you. May his glorious divine and merciful attributes remind you of all your abilities and strive it lift to heights. Happy Maha Shivratri to you!

This Shivratri may Shivji shower his blessings on all of you and shower happiness upon each of your family members. Wishing you all a very Happy Maha Shivratri

May the divine glory remind you of your capabilities, and help you in attaining success. Happy Maha Shivaratri to you!

Also read | One Arrested For Defiling Lord Shiva Idol