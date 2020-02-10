Shraddha Kapoor Will Guide You On How To Dress For A Music Festival; See Pics

With back to back music festivals lined up, selecting an outfit is always a lengthy process. But Shraddha Kapoor will make all your worries go away with her uber-cool attire. The colourful accessorization with a white outfit is just what anyone would want to wear for a music festival.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Has The Most Versatile Wardrobe And Here's Proof

Here are steps on how to get your music festival outfits right by taking cues from Shraddha Kapoor's latest look

Step one: Get the outfit right

For a music festival that goes on for day and night hours, wear something which is lightly toned. For instance, take inspiration from this Shraddha Kapoor three-piece set. Shraddha Kapoor wore a bustier tube with a white jacket and white jeggings with pleats. There were strings and some free flow elements like metal chains which is the best way to get the vibe right for a music festival.

Also Read | Times When Shraddha Kapoor Took Offbeat Route In Fashion; See Pictures

Step two: Hair Style

Keep your hair tied in the most dramatic way like Shraddha Kapoor did. She opted for a dutch braid, which perfectly matched the rock chic vibe of her outfit. Shraddha Kapoor added a tinge of colour with purple highlights. She looked festival ready in the look.

Step three: Accessorizing

Any music festival needs a load of accessories. Take tips from Shraddha Kapoor, who wore shimmer choker and long neckpieces with silver hoops. She also went all out with a nose piercing.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's Dating History You Must Check Out; Read Full Details

Step four: Face glow

For music festivals, it is a commonly followed fashion practice to decorate the face with either temporary henna or simmer tattoos. But Shraddha Kapoor opted for lightweight rings which were a fun element in her complete look. She kept her make-up minimum, but just right for a festival. The crucial element was the bold eye with a ring design at the start.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Accompanied By Rumoured Beau Rohan Shrestha Post Salon Session

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.