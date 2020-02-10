Shraddha Kapoor Will Guide You On How To Dress For A Music Festival; See Pics

With back to back music festivals lined up, selecting an outfit is always a lengthy process. But Shraddha Kapoor will make all your worries go away with her uber-cool attire. The colourful accessorization with a white outfit is just what anyone would want to wear for a music festival.
Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Has The Most Versatile Wardrobe And Here's Proof
For a music festival that goes on for day and night hours, wear something which is lightly toned. For instance, take inspiration from this Shraddha Kapoor three-piece set. Shraddha Kapoor wore a bustier tube with a white jacket and white jeggings with pleats. There were strings and some free flow elements like metal chains which is the best way to get the vibe right for a music festival.
Also Read | Times When Shraddha Kapoor Took Offbeat Route In Fashion; See Pictures
Keep your hair tied in the most dramatic way like Shraddha Kapoor did. She opted for a dutch braid, which perfectly matched the rock chic vibe of her outfit. Shraddha Kapoor added a tinge of colour with purple highlights. She looked festival ready in the look.
Any music festival needs a load of accessories. Take tips from Shraddha Kapoor, who wore shimmer choker and long neckpieces with silver hoops. She also went all out with a nose piercing.
Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's Dating History You Must Check Out; Read Full Details
For music festivals, it is a commonly followed fashion practice to decorate the face with either temporary henna or simmer tattoos. But Shraddha Kapoor opted for lightweight rings which were a fun element in her complete look. She kept her make-up minimum, but just right for a festival. The crucial element was the bold eye with a ring design at the start.
Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Accompanied By Rumoured Beau Rohan Shrestha Post Salon Session
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.