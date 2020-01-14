Makar Sankranti: Top Places For Kite Flying In Ahmedabad You Must Check Out

If you love flying kites, Makar Sankranti is your festival. The streets start buzzing with excitement and sweets from various cultures are made. The enthusiasm during the festival is extraordinary in India.

In Gujarat, people will welcome you with their local crafts and art from the stalls. The whole state is colourful during the kite-flying event. On this auspicious day, there are some mouth-watering sweets as well as kites of different colours. That is how vibrant the place is during Makar Sankranti.

Places to fly kites in Ahmedabad

International Kite Flying Festival

The popular International Kite Festival of 2020 began on January 7 at the riverfront in Ahmedabad which is the ‘kite capital of Gujarat. This festival starts just the week before Uttarayan or Makar Sankranti.

Anyone who likes to fly kites joins the various leagues on the rooftops. They also indulge in battle and competition, making it a thrilling sport as well. It is a festival of great enthusiasm and people of all ages come along. People also party at their rooftops, but that is not advised.

Raipur Patang Bazaar

Located in the old walled city of Ahmedabad, it has a huge market of kites. People come here for both flying and buying kites. Raipur bazaar also has a variety of night lanterns called tukkals. Children, especially, flood this place for various reasons, mostly for flying kites, and cutting other’s kites.

Jamalpur's pols

Jamalpur is also an old city area, where the residents indulge in small scale businesses that revolve around kites and other things, and sell them in the lanes. These places are called as poles of the old city, and people gather here during Sankranti to fly kites. It has a historical background, which makes this place perfect for a traditional event.

Kites and Sweets during Makar Sankranti

What you need to know is that the kitemakers also spend months preparing in advance for making the kites. Kites are made using bamboo and good quality kite-paper and also the manjha, which is a thread coated with special glass powder and rice paste specially made for flight.

During this festival, you should also consider trying out some special traditional delicacies, which are best served during the occasion. Gujarat is popular for food items like Undhiyu, Jalebi, Til Ladoo and Chikki.