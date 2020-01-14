The Debate
Uttarayan Status: Heartwarming Uttarayan Wishes And Messages To Check Out

Festivals

Uttarayan status: Uttarayan 2020 is right around the corner. Read on to know more details about Uttarayan wishes, and heartwarming messages. Check them out.

uttarayan status

Uttarayan is a Sanskrit term, and an amalgamation of two words, ‘Uttara’ and ‘aayana’, which means ‘North’ and ‘movement’ respectively. Uttarayan, thus, marks the northward movement of the Earth on the celestial sphere.

Uttarayan, in the layman’s term, means the time when the Sun begins to move in the north direction, marking the advent of the Summer solstice. It is widely associated with the beginning of a new year in the Hindu calendar, and the first Hindu sacred festival of Makar Sankranti falls in this phase of the sun.

Indians celebrate the beginning of summer solstice in various ways throughout the country. People are highly enthusiastic about this. Here are the Uttarayan status, SMS, and messages for a Happy Sankranti. Read on to know more about heartwarming Uttarayan wishes:

Uttarayan Status, Uttarayan Wishes and Messages

English and Hindi-English messages

May this “Makar Sankranti” be Delightful & auspicious for you!

Wishing you a very happy Makar Sankranti; May the Makar Sankranti fire burns all the moments of sadness and brings you warmth of joy and happiness and love. Happy Makar Sankranti

Tan mein masti Mann mein umang. Dekar sabko apnapan Gud mein jaise meethapan. Hokar saath hum Udayen PATANG Aur bhar len aakash mein apne rang. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Our thoughts hold the power to build, bend or break our circumstances. Best Wishes for Makar Sankranti!

May this harvest season bring you prosperity. Let us celebrate together. May You Have A Very Warm & Joyous Sankranti!

Hindi and other languages

पतंग सी हैं जिंदगी, कहाँ तक जाएगी…..!! रात हो या उम्र, एक ना एक दिन कट ही जाएगी….!!

तुम क्या जानो गम क्या होता है।।।।। तुने तो हमेशा भात से ही पतंग चिपकाया हैं।

ફીરકી પકડનારી છોકરીઓ તો ઘણી મળી જશે, મારે તો એવી છોકરી જોઈએ જે દોરીમાં પડેલી ગુંચને ઉકેલી આપે.

ये पतंग भी बिल्कुल तुम्हारी तरह निकली, जरा सी हवा क्या लग गई हवा में उडने लगी

मोहब्बत एक कटी पतंग है जनाब.., गिरती वही है जिसकी छत बड़ी होती है…!!!

 

