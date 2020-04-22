Ramadan Calendar Malaysia 2020 | Here Are Ramadan Malaysia Timings

Ramadan, also known as Ramadhan or Ramzan, is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. It is the time when Muslims around the world focus on prayer, fasting, giving to charity, and religious devotion. However, due to the Coronavirus lockdown worldwide, they won't be able to visit mosques this year. Most of them are praying at home during this time. The first day of Ramadan is a public holiday in Johor, Kedah, and Malacca. During this day, schools and most businesses remain closed. Speaking about the last few days of Ramadan, it is the time when the Koran's (Qu'ran) first verses were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

ALSO READ | Malaysia Urged To Allow Rohingya Refugee Boats To Land

How will fasting be different this year?

During the holy month, Muslims wake up early to eat a pre-dawn meal which is known as suhoor and break their fast after sunset with a meal that is called iftar. During this time, the mosques host large iftars. These iftars are held especially for poor people.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many countries this year have advised their citizens to avoid large gatherings. This year's suhoor and iftar will be individually celebrated by each family. All the congregational prayers are banned in several countries and many mosques have been temporarily closed. In Malaysia, Muslims in the country are reminded to strictly follow social distancing during the fasting month of Ramadan. The Malaysian Health Coalition (MHC) also said that they acknowledge that Muslims are expected to make greater than usual sacrifices this fasting month, especially during the movement control order. They furthermore added that this does not diminish the spirit of Ramadan. The virtues which are encouraged during this holy month such as charity, helping those in need and minimising waste are more important now than ever There are also some specific timings for suhoor and iftar that are followed during Ramadan. Take a look at the Ramadan calendar Malaysia 2020 or Malaysia Ramadan timings 2020.

ALSO READ | Saudi Arabia's Religious Body Urges Muslims To Pray At Home During Ramadan

Malaysia Ramadan calendar 2020

Moon Day Sehar Dhuhr Asr Iftar Isha 1 April 26 04:57 AM 12:37 PM 03:54 PM 07:00 PM 08:17 PM 2 April 27 04:57 AM 12:37 PM 03:54 PM 07:00 PM 08:17 PM 3 April 28 04:56 AM 12:37 PM 03:53 PM 07:01 PM 08:18 PM 4 April 29 04:55 AM 12:37 PM 03:53 PM 07:01 PM 08:18 PM 5 April 30 04:54 AM 12:36 PM 03:52 PM 07:01 PM 08:19 PM 6 May 01 04:54 AM 12:36 PM 03:52 PM 07:02 PM 08:19 PM 7 May 02 04:53 AM 12:36 PM 03:52 PM 07:02 PM 08:20 PM 8 May 03 04:52 AM 12:36 PM 03:51 PM 07:02 PM 08:20 PM 9 May 04 04:51 AM 12:36 PM 03:51 PM 07:03 PM 08:21 PM 10 May 05 04:51 AM 12:36 PM 03:50 PM 07:03 PM 08:21 PM 11 May 06 04:50 AM 12:36 PM 03:50 PM 07:03 PM 08:22 PM 12 May 07 04:49 AM 12:36 PM 03:49 PM 07:04 PM 08:22 PM 13 May 08 04:49 AM 12:36 PM 03:49 PM 07:04 PM 08:23 PM 14 May 09 04:48 AM 12:36 PM 03:49 PM 07:04 PM 08:23 PM 15 May 10 04:48 AM 12:36 PM 03:48 PM 07:05 PM 08:24 PM 16 May 11 04:47 AM 12:36 PM 03:48 PM 07:05 PM 08:24 PM 17 May 12 04:46 AM 12:36 PM 03:47 PM 07:05 PM 08:25 PM 18 May 13 04:46 AM 12:36 PM 03:47 PM 07:06 PM 08:25 PM 19 May 14 04:45 AM 12:36 PM 03:47 PM 07:06 PM 08:26 PM 20 May 15 04:45 AM 12:36 PM 03:47 PM 07:07 PM 08:26 PM 21 May 16 04:44 AM 12:36 PM 03:48 PM 07:07 PM 08:27 PM 22 May 17 04:44 AM 12:36 PM 03:48 PM 07:07 PM 08:27 PM 23 May 18 04:43 AM 12:36 PM 03:49 PM 07:08 PM 08:28 PM 24 May 19 04:43 AM 12:36 PM 03:49 PM 07:08 PM 08:29 PM 25 May 20 04:42 AM 12:36 PM 03:50 PM 07:09 PM 08:29 PM 26 May 21 04:42 AM 12:36 PM 03:51 PM 07:09 PM 08:30 PM 27 May 22 04:42 AM 12:36 PM 03:51 PM 07:09 PM 08:30 PM 28 May 23 04:41 AM 12:36 PM 03:52 PM 07:10 PM 08:31 PM 29 May 24 04:41 AM 12:36 PM 03:52 PM 07:10 PM 08:31 PM 30 May 25 04:41 AM 12:36 PM 03:53 PM 07:11 PM 08:32 PM

ALSO READ | Dubai Government Asks Citizens To Recite Taraweeh Prayers At Home During Ramadan

ALSO READ | Bosnia Mosques Disinfected Ahead Of Ramadan