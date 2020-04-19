Dubai Government Asks Citizens To Recite Taraweeh Prayers At Home During Ramadan

Dubai government, on Friday, announced that those who are following Ramadan can offer their prayers from home in order to stop the spread of coronavirus. The holy month of Ramadan will take place between April 23 and May 23 and its end will be marked by Eid al-Fitr.

READ: Mufti Maksat Asks Muslims In Kyrgyzstan To Follow Lockdown Guidelines During Ramadan

Dubai govt asks for prayers at home

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) of the Dubai Government that those who pray Taraweeh to finish reading the Holy Quran can hold on to the book in their hands and recite when praying.

Taraweeh is an evening prayer performed after Isha prayers every night during Ramadan.

READ: 'Adhere To Lockdown Rules During Ramadan': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Urges The Muslim Community

Earlier this week, Mufti Maksat Azhi Toktomushev has called on the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan to strictly adhere to quarantine requirements. "I urge everyone to be patient in such a difficult time. Orozo (Ramazan) will begin in a few days. This year iftars should take place at home, I ask you all to adhere to the rules of quarantine," he said in his address.

"Taraweeh prayer should also to be read at home with family. We will overcome all the difficulties, if we strictly observe order," he added.

READ: Coronavirus First Leaked By Wuhan Lab Intern; Spread To Boyfriend, Then Wet-market: Report

In India, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi directed state waqf boards to ensure strict implementation of lockdown and social distancing guidelines during the holy month of Ramzan starting next week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At a meeting via video conferencing, Naqvi asked the state waqf boards' officials to create awareness among people to offer prayers and perform other religious rituals like "iftar (breaking of fast)" during Ramzan, which begins on April 24 or 25, staying inside their homes.

READ: As India Amends FDI Policy, Startup Investments Reveal Why Protection From China Is Needed