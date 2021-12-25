Christmas, the joyous festival is finally here. As the Christmas spirit takes over the world, people use several ways to convey wishes and join the celebration with much fervour. Even though there are several restrictions and rules that have been put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the worldwide pandemic, the festival can still be celebrated by sending our near and dear ones some heartfelt messages and festive images on the occasion. What better way to make your wish than by sharing a Shayari with the spirit of Christmas wrapped around it with those close to you to wish them a Merry Christmas 2021.

Happy Christmas Shayari

Chand Ne Apni Chandani Bikhri Hai. Aur Taro Ne Aasma Ko Sajaya Hai. Lekar Taufa Aman Aur Pyaar Ka. Dekho Shawarg Se Koi Farishta Aaya Hai. Merry Christmas 2021!!

Is Christmas Aapka Jeevan Christmas Tree Ki Tarah, Hara Bhara Aur Bhavishya Taaron Ki Tarah Chamchamaataa Rahe! Wish You A Very Happy Christmas!!

Aapki aankho mein saje ho jo bhi sapne, Aur dil mein chupi ho jo bhi abhilashaye, Ye Christmas ka parv unhe sach kar jaye, Aap ke liye hai humari yahi shubhkamnaye! Merry Christmas 2021!!

Christmas Day Shayari

Muskuraate Hansate Christmas Tree Tum Sajaana, Jeevan Mein Nayee Khushiyon Ko Laana, Duhkh Dard Apane Bhool Kar, Sabako Gale Lagana Aur Pyaar Se Christmas Manaana! Merry Christmas 2021!!

Is Baar Christmas Khoob Khushiyaan Laaye, Dushmanee Sab Kee Mitaaye Apanon Ko Apanon Se Milaaye, Buraee Ka Ant Ho Jaaye, Yeeshu Sab Ke Dilo Mein Bas Jaaye. Merry Christmas 2021!!

Aaya Santa aaya leke khusiya hazaar, Baccho ke liye Gifts aur dher sara pyaar, Ho jaye khushiyo ki aap sab par bahaar, Mubarak ho aapko Christmas ka tyohaar. Merry Christmas 2021!!

Merry Christmas stickers

On the Google Playstore, there is a wide variety of stickers, and they occupy just 4 to 5 MB of the device storage. It can be downloaded and installed on your phone with just a single click. Moreover, the stickers also have interesting captions like Santa Claus's image, Christmas trees, and Christmas gifts, along with other decorative stickers. Users can also download Christmas GIFs on WhatsApp, which contain little storage and can be easily sent to anyone on WhatsApp.