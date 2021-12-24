It is that time of the year when Santa Claus visits every house to drop presents as netizens celebrate Christmas with great zeal and joy. Celebrated on December 25, the festival is considered as one of the most auspicious and biggest celebrations as it marks the birth of Jesus. As the entire world is immersed in this jubilation, here are the top quotes, messages, greetings and more to send to your loved ones.

This is a season filled with warmth from friendships and comfort from loved ones. Having you as my friend fills me with so much joy and the thought of you makes my heart bright. Have a merry Christmas.

There is no better time for friends and family to come together such as Christmas. May the true meaning of this season fill our hearts, and that is, to appreciate the love given to us by not taking it for granted.

Dear, may your Christmas be as warm and as sweet as a steaming cup of coffee.

Amidst the soulful Christmas carols, may this season grant you many uncountable wishes and may your heart be full of contentment.

Receive my heartfelt greetings with Christmas season gift wrapped in a unique feeling of joy

It is yet another time to give and receive but blessed is he who gives then he who receives. Spread the warmth and love brought about by Christmas. Let it be savored by friends, family and the neighborhood.

"Nothing seems to bring people together like Christmas" "Jesus is God's perfect, indescribable gift. The amazing thing is that not only are we able to receive this gift, but we are able to share it with others on Christmas and every other day of the year" "Christmas is not as much about opening our presents as opening our hearts" "I wish we could put up some of the Christmas spirit in jars and open a jar of it every month" "Christmas is most truly Christmas when we celebrate it by giving the light of love to those who need it most"

May the twinkling lights of Christmas fill your heart with hope. May Santa Claus bring you everything you wanted. May your year be full of joy. These are my wishes for you on this joyous day. Merry Christmas!

There is nothing like a thoughtful Christmas card to help spread the holiday cheer. There is something special about receiving a message from someone you care about. So this Christmas, make someone smile by remembering them with a Christmas message!

Happy Holidays! Here's hoping that Christmas brings you love, joy and peace.

Merry Christmas! May the joy of this festive season fill your life with happiness and peace.

May this Christmas and the New Year bring all the joy and peace to you and your families.

Wishing you hope, joy, and - above all, lot of good food - this Christmas season.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to the friend who makes each day a joyful one.

I hope your happiness is big and your bills are small this Christmas!

Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year 2022! May this new year bring you good tidings.

Tis the season to be jolly! I hope that Christmas is beautiful for you and your family. Wishing you good health and endless happiness.

May the sparkle and joy of Christmas fill your heart. I wish you a season filled with happiness and merry-making. Merry Christmas to you and your family.

'Tis the season to wish one another joy, love and peace. These are my wishes for you, Merry Christmas dear friends, may you feel all the love on this special day.

May this festive season sparkle and shine, may all of your wishes and dreams come true, and may you feel this happiness all year round. Merry Christmas!

I wish you all the unconditional love of God in all the dreams of your heart and everyday prayer. Merry Christmas to you and your family.

I hope this season fills you with faith, renewed hope and good health that will last you a lifetime. Have a Merry Christmas!

May this festive season bring all the success, joy and peace for you. May you achieve what you aimed for in life. A blessed and Merry Christmas to you and your family.

Let the magic of love brighten our smiles and enlighten our souls. Merry Christmas to the loveliest person I know.

May this festive season bring all the success, joy and peace for you.

Your friendship and love are the best gift I've ever received. On this joyous occasion, I send all my love your way. Merry Christmas!

Christmas without you would just not be Christmas at all.

Merry Christmas from me and mine To you and yours.

''This Christmas is significantly better than last Christmas in that we can celebrate together with those we love and raise our glasses to those who can’t be with us.''

''Christmas magic is silent. You don't hear it. You feel it, you know it, you believe it.''

”I’ve learned that you can tell a lot about a person by the way he handles these three things: a rainy day, lost luggage, and tangled Christmas tree lights.” -Maya Angelou

“May this season find you among those you love, sharing in the twin glories of generosity and gratitude."

“Christmas is not an external event at all, but a piece of one’s home that one carries in one’s heart.”

"We clap hands and welcome the Peace of Christmas. We beckon this good season to wait a while with us."

“May the true spirit of Christmas shine in your heart and light your path.”

“Wishing you a season that’s merry and bright with the light of God’s love.”

"Christmas gives us an opportunity to pause and reflect on the important things around us."

May this season be full of light and laughter for you and your family.

"Nothing ever seems too bad, too hard, or too sad when you've got a Christmas tree in the living room."

Merry Christmas, and may all your Christmases be white!

"Christmas is the day that holds all time together."

For you, at Christmas time: a wish for happiness, warmth, and love.

"Some Christmas tree ornaments do more than glitter and glow, they represent a gift of love given a long time ago."

Wishing you peace, joy, and unconditional love at Christmas and always.

"And that, of course, is the message of Christmas. We are never alone."

"The world has grown weary through the years, but at Christmas, it is young."

You're my favourite Christmas present this year.

Every Christmas is merrier because you're a part of it, my forever friend.

The gift of love, of joy, of peace... May all these and more be yours this Christmas.

"Christmas is forever, not for just one day. For loving, sharing, giving, are not to put away."