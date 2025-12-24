Year Ender 2025: Khans To Manchu Family, Indian Celebs Who Washed Their Dirty Laundry In Public

Celebrities are constantly under scrutiny, as their fans want to know every detail of their lives. While some manage to maintain privacy away from public attention, others seem to take the opportunity to criticise or humiliate a family member in public. Instead of addressing issues privately, they air their grievances for everyone to see, likely for reasons known only to them. This year, we witnessed several prominent Indian families in the entertainment industry engaged in public disputes, including Aamir Khan's family, the Manchu family and Govinda-Sunita Ahuja's marital issues.

As we are about to close 2025's chapter, let's rewind and look at prominent family disputes that made the headlines.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's Marital Problems

Veteran actor Govinda was in the news lately not owing to his professional life but because of his personal life. Earlier this year, his wife Sunita Ahuja made several public statements hinting at infidelity and divorce. She has been living separately from Govinda for several years now. However, the divorce speculation was later dismissed in an effort to iron out Govinda's public image.

Karisma Kapoor's Kids Drag Stepmother Priya Sachdev to Court

Following the sudden death of Karisma's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur, his family, including his kids Samaira and Kiaan, dragged Priya Sachdev to court over an inheritance dispute. Kapur has estimated a ₹30,000 crore estate, and Priya claims that Karisma's kids were transferred assets worth ₹1900 crore via a trust. Karishma's kids and lawyers argue this isn't true. They have filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, alleging that a will dated March 21, 2025, produced by Priya is forged.

Manchu Family Property Dispute

The prominent family of the Telugu film industry didn't shy away from talking about the dispute within the family. Mohan Babu and his sons, Vishnu Manchu and Manchu Manoj, went all out to make sure that every single family in the country knew about their disagreements. Their fight escalated with police complaints filed by both sides over property and safety concerns.

Faissal Khan Blames His Brother Aamir Khan for His Downfall in Bollywood

In August, Aamir Khan and his family were forced to issue a public statement after his brother Faissal alleged that Aamir advised him to quit acting after their film Mela (2000) flopped. He further claimed that the veteran actor had an extramarital affair with a British journalist while he was married to Reena Dutta. Together, they have an illegitimate child. He challenged his brother to a DNA test to disprove these claims. Following this, the Khan family issued a statement expressing distress and calling his claims "hurtful" and "misleading".

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's Dramatic Divorce

In March, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree's divorce was finalised, with reports claiming a ₹4.75 crore alimony payment to Verma. This unfolded series of indirect digs on each other via social media or a TV show. They hid the fact that they had separated in 2022 and still kept working to mend the relations. However, following their divorce, they didn't leave a chance to shred each other's image indirectly. Lately, on a reality show, Verma publicly accused her ex-husband and cricketer Yuzvendra of cheating on her during the early stages of their marriage.

When Amaal Mallik Hinted at Serving Ties with Family

Earlier this year, music composer Amaal posted (and later deleted) a long note on his Instagram handle about cutting ties with his family, citing deterioration in his health. To this, his father Daboo Malik explained that the composer was going through a tough time as he was struggling with his breakup and slipped into depression. He further acknowledged his own mistakes in focusing on Armaan's career and forgetting him in the process.

Sonu Kakkar's Rift with Siblings Neha and Tony Kakkar

In April, Sonu dropped a post (and later deleted) announcing that she was cutting ties with his siblings, Tony and Neha Kakkar, due to "deep emotional pain". However, a few days later, she was seen enjoying the time with his siblings as they celebrated her parents' anniversary.

The Kashyap Brothers Are Not on Talking Terms

Abhinav Kashyap publicly opened up about his strained relationship with his brother, Anurag Kashyap and revealed they were "not on talking terms anymore".

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's Cancelled Wedding