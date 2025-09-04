Milad-un-Nabi 2025: Know The History, Significance And Date Of Festival This Year

Milad-un-Nabi 2025: Eid-e-Milad, also known as Eid Milad-un-Nabi, is one of the most enthusiastically celebrated festivals among Muslims across the world. The day marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. While Sunnis (followers of the largest branch of Islam) celebrate it on the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal, Shias (the second-largest branch of Islam) mark it on the 17th day of the month.

When is Eid Milad-un-Nabi?

This year, Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be observed on Friday, September 5, 2025. The celebration will commence on the evening of September 4 and conclude on the evening of September 5.

What is the historical significance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi?

Eid Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Mawlid al-Nabi al Sharif, the exact date of the festival that commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad, depends on the sighting of the moon. The celebration dates back to the early Islamic period, as many followers of the religion believe that the Prophet was born in Mecca on the 20th of Rabi' al-Awwal in 570 CE.

In Arabic, the term "Mawlid" refers to "birth". However, Eid-e-Milad is also mourned by some and is regarded as the Prophet's death anniversary.

According to the old scriptures, the first official celebration was observed in Egypt. During the initial days, the ruling Shia tribe in the region marked the festival, but by the 12th century, other countries like Syria, Morocco, Turkey and Spain began celebrating it.

How do people celebrate this festival?

