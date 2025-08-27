Your Cat May Be More Friendly Than You Think: Surprising Study Reveals Subtle Way to Bond

Cats are often considered the most intelligent and independent pets you can have. They are perfect creatures who love to do their own thing, like lounging in sunbeams, silently observing the world, or disappearing for hours at a time. Because of these traits, many people find it difficult to bond with them.

A fascinating study published in Scientific Reports in 2020 suggests there's a surprisingly simple way to talk with them.

What does the study reveal?

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

According to the study, researchers found that narrowing your eyes and blinking slowly, just like cats do when they're calm and content, sends a message of friendliness.

How did they prove their findings?

To test this idea, researchers conducted two experiments.

Experiment 1

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

The interactions were recorded and compared to a control scenario where the cats were observed without any human blinking.

Results: The cats were significantly more likely to blink back after their humans slow-blinked at them.

Experiment 2

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

In the second experiment, the researchers used 24 cats from eight households, but this time the blinking was done by researchers who had no prior relationship with cats. The researchers either slow-blinked or stared without blinking, and in some cases extended a hand toward the cat.

Results: The cats not only blinked more than usual, but also approached by extending their hands towards researchers. This suggested that the technique helps foster trust even between unfamiliar cats and humans.

How can you interact with your cat?

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

"Try narrowing your eyes at them as you would in a relaxed smile, followed by closing your eyes for a couple of seconds. You'll find they respond in the same way themselves, and you can start a sort of conversation," Karen McComb, a psychologist at the University of Sussex and lead author of the study, advised.

Are cats more emotionally mature?

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Many cat lovers already know their pets are far more emotionally intelligent than they get credit for. The study has also shown that cats can:

1. Recognise their own names,

2. Pick up on human emotions,

3. Mirror their owner's personality traits,