sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ CBSE Results 2025 | Virat Kohli | India Strikes Pakistan | Pak Fake News Busted | Operation Sindoor 2.0 |
Advertisement

Updated May 10th 2025, 18:36 IST

Mother's Day 2025: How It Started And Why It Falls On Second Sunday Of May Every Year?

This year, Mother's Day falls on May 11. It’s a dedicated occasion to appreciate mothers, whose efforts often go unnoticed. But how did this tradition begin, and why is it observed on the second Sunday of May?

Reported by: Khushi Srivastava
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Why Is Mother's Day Celebrated On Second Sunday Of May Every Year?
Why Is Mother's Day Celebrated On Second Sunday Of May Every Year? | Image: X

Tomorrow is the second Sunday of May and so is Mother's Day. Each year, people around the world come together on this day to celebrate and honour moms for their presence and role in our lives.

This year, Mother's Day falls on May 11. It’s a dedicated occasion to appreciate mothers, whose efforts often go unnoticed. But how did this tradition begin, and why is it observed on the second Sunday of May?

Why Mother's Day is celebrated?

As per Britannica, Anna Jarvis created Mother's Day to honour her late mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, after her passing in 1905. On the second anniversary of her mother’s death, she organised a memorial service in her hometown in West Virginia and brought 500 white carnations for the occasion, as reported by the BBC. Ann Reeves Jarvis, a peace activist, cared for wounded soldiers from both sides during the American Civil War and established Mother's Day Work Clubs to improve public health. Anna campaigned to make Mother's Day an official holiday in the United States.

Also Read: Mother's Day 2025: Last Minute Gift Ideas To Make Your Mom Feel Special

Why Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May?

Ms Jarvis and her friends soon turned their efforts into a full-fledged movement, urging prominent figures across the United States to advocate for the day to become a national holiday. By 1911, the idea had reached every state in the country. Finally, in 1914, US President Woodrow Wilson officially declared the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day.

Today, we observe Mother's Day on the second Sunday of May, celebrating and honouring our mothers. This day encourages us to express gratitude for their countless, often unnoticed sacrifices made to ensure the well-being and happiness of their families.

Published May 10th 2025, 18:36 IST