Mother's Day 2025: Last Minute Gift Ideas To Make Your Mom Feel Special

Mother's Day 2025 is just around the corner as it will be celebrated on coming Sunday, May 11. Many Genz, Gen Alpha, millennials and boomers are gearing up to honour the incredible women in their lives. Whether it’s through heartfelt gestures or carefully picked gifts, the day offers a chance to show appreciation for everything mothers do. While some have already prepared elaborate surprises, many sleepy heads might still be searching for last-minute ideas. But there's no need to stress, we got you covered.

Last-minute gifting ideas for Mother's Day 2025

Personalised Gifts

Customised items like a photo frame, mug, or cushion featuring a family picture or heartfelt message make thoughtful gifts. Online platforms like Ferns N Petals offer options with same-day or next-day delivery.

Handwritten Note or Handmade Card

If you’re short on time, a handwritten letter or handmade card is a simple yet meaningful gesture. Take a moment to express how much you love and appreciate your mother, highlighting her impact on your life. This timeless gift is sure to be treasured.

Flowers and Cakes

The classic combination of flowers and cake never fails. Start her day with a stunning bouquet and a delicious cake from quick-delivery services like Ferns N Petals. Whether served as breakfast in bed or an evening surprise, it’s a sweet way to celebrate her.

At-Home Spa Kit

For mothers who rarely take time for themselves, create a self-care basket with scented candles, essential oils, bath salts, face masks, and a soft robe. Add a note encouraging her to enjoy a relaxing spa day at home.

Smart Garden Kit

If your mum loves gardening—or wishes she did—a smart indoor garden kit is a thoughtful choice. These kits, complete with LED grow lights and self-watering systems, let her grow herbs, vegetables, or flowers with ease.

Tech Gifts for Modern Mothers