Met Gala 2025: Kiara Advani Makes A 'Superfine' Debut On Blue Carpet In Gaurav Gupta's Ensemble With An 'Umbilical Cord'

Kiara Advani and her baby bump officially debuted at the Met Gala 2025. The actress wore a black off-shoulder gown. Her look was a nod to Black designer André Leon Talley, a key figure in dandyism and a foremost advocate of freedom of expression. Kiara's outfit trail was André's cape, which he wore to the MET. It was made out of Dutchess satin. The ensemble also had a golden breastplate in the shape of a heart. This was connected to a smaller heart in the outfit with a chain, signifying the baby's connection to the mother through the umbilical cord.

Kiara Advani debuted at the Met Gala in Gaurav Gupta's ensemble | Image: X

Kiara's makeup and her wavy hair complemented the look beautifully. Unmissable was the maternity glow on her face as she confidently strutted the Met steps and gracefully posed for the photographers.

The outfit took more than a month to make, but final touches were given to it at the last minute due to Kiara's pregnancy. "After a long time, I am feeling hot in my new body," Kiara said in a BTS video as she gorged on food while she got ready to take on the Met steps. The Game Changer actress and her designer, Gaurav Gupta, said "motherhood is not celebrated enough," as they talked about the key elements in the design.

Kiara Advani flaunted her baby bump at the Met Gala 2025 | Image: X

Kiara did research on the Black Dandies before Met Gala debut

Kiara's stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania shared what she told her about her Met Gala debut and surprised her with her pregnancy reveal. "I was at Kiara's home doing fittings for a film, and she said 'I wanna talk to you. Firstly, I'm pregnant and I'm going to the Met Gala'. She has taken the Superfine theme to the heart and she has been very meticulous throughout the Met journey," Anaita said.

“This is my Met diet,” Kiara joked while gorging on food during her Met outfit fittings. “When I first heard the theme, I had to do my research as I did not know so much about the Black Dandies. A lot of credit to Gaurav because he took me through the whole theme. My brief to Gaurav was this is the next phase of my life and I want that to be part of the expression of this outfit. We took the theme and I love the way it has been interpreted and then me doing this for my baby. Like Andre paved the way for the next generation. I just want to say that after a long time I'm feeling hot in my new body. Imagine saying, ‘buddy you were on the steps of the Met’,” Kiara shared.