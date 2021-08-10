Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal Performs 'padhya Pujan' Amid Curbs To Restrict COVID

Organisers of Mumbai's Lalbaughcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal performed 'padhya pujan' on Tuesday morning amid the curbs imposed in the state ahead of the festive season amid COVID. The ritual marks the commencement of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Maharashtra, which is scheduled to begin from September 10 onwards.

'Padhya pujan' is the ceremony in which the idol maker worships the foot of the statue while beginning the process of making it. This particular ritual is typical to Lalbaughcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, which is the most visited pandal in Mumbai. Before the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, it would have a footfall of approximately 1.5 crores across 11 days and the idol would be 15-18 feet tall.

However, they have decided to scale down the celebrations wherein an idol of the height of four feet will be installed owing to the curbs imposed in the wake of COVID.

Last year, the organisers had held a health camp of plasma and blood donation instead of conducting the celebrations. It was an unprecedented move at that time by the 88-year-old Mandal, which is known for its grandeur.

However, this year, the organisers have urged devotees to opt for online pooja and darshan, with the online bookings and slots scheduled to open 15 days prior. The organisers will be adhering to ‘Majha Ganeshotsav, Majhi Javabdari’ as a concept this year, which translates to 'my Ganeshotsav, my responsibility', and have claimed that most of their volunteers have been vaccinated.

In the previous month, the Maharashtra government had issued guidelines restricting the height of Ganesha idols to be installed at public places up to four feet, while those in homes have been limited to two feet. All mandals have been asked to take permission from the concerned municipality or local authority before holding the festivities. Larger pandals have been asked to ensure that there is no crowding at their locations. Ganesh Chaturthi is widely celebrated in various parts of Maharashtra, with great fanfare in Mumbai.

(Image Credits: Republic World/lalbaugcharaja.com)