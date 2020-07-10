Naadam Festival: Know The History, Meaning And Significance Of The Festival

Naadam is a traditional Mongolian festival which is known in the local language as 'eriin gurvan naadam', which means, 'the three games of men'. In 2020, the Naadam festival will start from July 11, 2020, and will end on July 15, 2020. The three games played during this festival are the Mongolian style horse racing, archery, and wrestling. These three games are played all over the country during the Naadam festival. Lately, even women have started participating in the archery and horseracing, but not in the Mongolian style wrestling. In the year 2010, the Naadam festival was included in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of UNESCO. Read ahead to know more about the Naadam festival meaning and Naadam festival significance.

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Naadam Festival history and significance

Horseracing, wrestling, and archery have been mentioned in the book titled, The Secret History of the Mongols that have been penned down in the 13th-century. During the era when the Qing dynasty was ruling over Mongolia, Nadaam festival used to be held by the people living in the slums. It was during the 1921 revolutions when Mongolia won its independence from the Qing dynasty and coincided with the Mongolian State Flag Day when the Naadam Festival was made official. It is also said that the Naadam Festival celebrates the achievements of getting their freedom and independence. The Naadam Festival was celebrated as a part of the Buddhist/Shaman holiday until the secularization took place in the 1930s under the influence of the Communist Soviet Union.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

The grandest event, also known as National Naadam, takes place in Ulaanbaatar, which is the Mongolian capital, in the National Sports Stadium. The event starts with a very elaborated introduction ceremony that features athletes, horse riders, dancers, and musicians. Once the introduction ceremony is over, the games would start. Horseriding is the main focus of the event. Horseracing, wrestling, and archery are also played during the Tuva Republic, which is dated August 15, every year.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Naadam Festival celebration

The three games are together also known as the Danshig games. Playing these games is an essential part of Naadam Festival celebration. At the opening and closing ceremonies of every event held during the Naadam Festival, there are big parades of mounted cavalry, monks, and athletes that take place.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now