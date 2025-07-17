Nag Panchami 2025: When To Celebrate Sacred Festival Of Snakes This Year? Know The Exact Date, Time, Significance, And More

Sawan 2025 started on 11 July. According to the Panchang, people celebrate Nag Panchami every year on the Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha during the month of Sawan. It is believed that worshipping the snake deity and Lord Shiva on this day helps them get relief from Kaal Sarp Dosh.

When is Nag Panchami 2025?

According to the Panchang, the Panchami Tithi for Nag Panchami will begin on July 28, 2025, at 11:24 PM and will end on July 30, 2025, at 12:46 AM. The Nag Panchami Puja Muhurat will take place on July 29, 2025, from 5:41 AM to 8:23 AM. In Gujarat, the Nag Panchami festival will be celebrated on August 13, 2025.

What is the significance of Nag Panchami 2025?

For Hindus, Nag Panchami is an important and auspicious festival. On this day, people worship snakes. Because of their venom, snakes are seen as powerful and are honoured as deities. According to Hindu scriptures, Nagas are believed to be the Gods of Patal Loka, which is said to be the home of all snakes.