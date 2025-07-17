Nag Panchami 2025: When To Celebrate Sacred Festival Of Snakes This Year? Know The Exact Date, Time, Significance, And More

Updated 17 July 2025 at 10:54 IST
Sawan 2025 started on 11 July. According to the Panchang, people celebrate Nag Panchami every year on the Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha during the month of Sawan. It is believed that worshipping the snake deity and Lord Shiva on this day helps them get relief from Kaal Sarp Dosh.
According to the Panchang, the Panchami Tithi for Nag Panchami will begin on July 28, 2025, at 11:24 PM and will end on July 30, 2025, at 12:46 AM. The Nag Panchami Puja Muhurat will take place on July 29, 2025, from 5:41 AM to 8:23 AM. In Gujarat, the Nag Panchami festival will be celebrated on August 13, 2025.
Also Read: Hariyali Teej 2025: Know Rituals, Date, and Shubh Muhurat to Celebrate This Auspicious Festival
For Hindus, Nag Panchami is an important and auspicious festival. On this day, people worship snakes. Because of their venom, snakes are seen as powerful and are honoured as deities. According to Hindu scriptures, Nagas are believed to be the Gods of Patal Loka, which is said to be the home of all snakes.
Locally in the north, people also believe that worshipping snakes on this day helps to remove Kaal Sarpa Dosha and alleviate the fear of snakes. Devotees worship the Naga king Vasuki, who rests on Lord Shiva’s neck. Many also worship the goddess Mansa, believed to be Vasuki’s sister and the daughter of Lord Shiva.
Published 17 July 2025 at 10:54 IST