Nag Panchami 2025: Worship Serpent Gods With Right Rituals And Puja Vidhi

Nag Panchami is one of the auspicious festivals in Hinduism. It falls on the Shukla Paksha Panchami during the Sawan month. The festival is celebrated two days after Hariyali Teej, which means this year, the festival will be observed on July 29. On this day, devotees worship Serpent Gods and offer milk to snakes to seek blessings and the wellness of their family. However, not many know the puja Vidhi, so here we are with the right way to worship.

(A representative image | Image: Freepik)

Nag Panchami 2025: Puja Vidhi

It is important for any festival to be celebrated at the given muhurat. The puja muhurat is 06:14 AM to 08:51 AM.

Panchami Tithi Begins - 11:24 PM on Jul 28, 2025

Panchami Tithi Ends - 12:46 AM on Jul 30, 2025

Any puja offered to snakes would reach the serpent of the Gods. Hence, devotees offer milk to live snakes. However, one should not offer to every snake. During Nag Panchami, the serpent gods listed below are worshipped.

Ananta

Vasuki

Shesha

Padma

Kambala

Karkotaka

Ashvatara

Dhritarashtra

Shankhapala

Kaliya

Takshaka

Pingala

(A representative image | Image: Freepik)

Devotees must wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear fresh clothes. Clean the home temple and place an idol of Nag Devta. Offer flowers, sandalwood and turmeric to the deity. Pour milk with honey over the idol and light a ghee lamp to do puja. Devotees can also observe a fast to mark the festival.

Chant these mantras while worshipping the serpent god: Survey Naga: Priyanta Me Ye Kechit Prithvitale.

Ye cha helimarichistha yeyantre divi sansthitah.

Ye Nadishu Mahanaga Ye Saraswatigamin.

Ye Cha Vapitadageshu Teshu Sarveshu Vai Namah.

(A representative image | Image: Freepik)