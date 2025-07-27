Casino Royale Actress Alessandra Ambrosio Turns Showstopper For Manish Malhotra At India Couture Week | Watch

Alessandra Ambrosio has made her maiden trip to India to turn showstopper for Manish Malhotra at the ongoing India Couture Week. With her powerful ramp walk and flamboyant presence, Alessandra proved that models have a clear edge over actresses and social media influencers, who have been recently taking over the ramp as showstoppers in recent times. Her photos and videos from the show are now viral on social media.

Alessandra Ambrosio turns showstopper for Manish Malhotra

On July 25, Alessandra Ambrosio was spotted arriving in Delhi. The Brazilian supermodel took to her Instagram account to share glimpses from her trip to India. She wore two outfits custom-made by a couturier. Her presence at the fashion show became the highlight of the evening.



For the first outfit, Alessandra Ambrosio donned a silver saree by Manish Malhotra. The supermodel wore a silver embellished low-cut blouse teamed with a matching fish cut skin-tight long skirt. She teamed the look with a sheer dupatta. With strappy sleeves, the model flaunted her best looks. To complete the ensemble, Alessandra wore a statement neckpiece teamed with matching earrings and rings.



For her second look, Alessandra Ambrosio donned an A-line embellished skirt with silver and pearl detailing. The strings attached to the outfits were adorned with pearls and crystals. She completed the look with a strapless bustier, which also featured crystal and pearl detailing. For her second look, Alessandra Ambrosio wore a silver maangtika along with a statement neckpiece.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alessandra Ambrosio shared a glimpse of Delhi's Qutub Minar during her maiden trip to India.