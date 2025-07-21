Nag Panchami: From Uttar Pradesh to Karnataka, Here’s How Devotees Celebrate The Great Festival

Nag Panchami is celebrated during the auspicious month of Sawan (Shravan). This festival is devoted to the serpent deities, which is celebrated with unique regional variations across India.

While the core practice involves worshipping snakes, the specific rituals, foods, and cultural expressions differ from state to state.

Naag Panchmi 2025: Image for Represention from Freepik

Here’s how different states celebrate Nag Panchami:

Maharashtra: Nag Panchami in Maharashtra is celebrated with great enthusiasm, featuring elaborate decorations, rangoli designs of snakes, and special dishes like Kanda Bhaji. Devotees visit snake temples and offer milk and sweets to snake idols or images.

Karnataka: In Karnataka, snakes are an integral part of Hindu culture, and Nag Panhami, which is observed with grand feasts and special dishes like kartihya kadubu (a savoury dumpling made from rice flour and stuffed with a spicy coconut filling) and paal kozhukattai (rice flour dumplings simmered in a creamy, sweetened coconut milk).

West Bengal: In West Bengal, Nag Panchami is celebrated as Manasa Puja, which is dedicated to Goddess Manasa, the snake goddess. During this festival, kheer or rice pudding is offered as prasad to the goddess along with other sweets like raskadam.

Uttar Pradesh: In Uttar Pradesh, Nag Panchami is celebrated uniquely across regions. Varanasi hosts grand ceremonies at temples like Kashi Vishwanath with prayers and cultural activities. In Mathura, temples dedicated to Lord Krishna are central, with people decorating homes, preparing dishes like kheer and pua(a deep-fried pancake soaked in syrup), performing pujas, lighting lamps, and observing fasts.