National Doctor's Day 2021: Learn About The History & Significance Of This Day

It's that time of the year to celebrate the real heroes out there who are fighting the long war against the coronavirus for our safety at the cost of their own. The National Doctor's Day is celebrated across the world on several different dates. In the United States, this day is celebrated on March 30. With the coronavirus pandemic still looming over our day-to-day lives, the significance of National Doctor's Day 2021 has increased ten folds. Before wishing the doctors and other people around a Happy Doctor's Day 2021, it is important to understand the history and significance attached to this day.

National Doctor's Day History

The first Doctor's Day observance was March 28, 1933, in Winder, Georgia. The event was the brainchild of Eudora Brown Almond, wife of the popular physician Dr Charles B. Almond, who decided to set aside a day to honour physicians and their hard work in society. Her plan was recognised by the Georgia State Medical Alliance and was officially implemented as a part of important national days on May 10, 1934. And thus began the tradition of mailing cards and warm gifts to doctors and their families on this special day. This gesture was hugely appreciated and the then-United States President George Bush went onto designate this day as a national holiday.

National Doctor's Day Significance - How to observe this day?

Each year, this day is organised with an appropriate theme. While this year's theme hasn't been announced yet but it is safe to assume that it will be in accordance with the pandemic situation we're seeing today. Last year as well, the annual theme was "lessen the mortality of COVID-19." Today, more than ever, it is important for people to realise the sacrifices that the medical team make for us day in-and-out. With the number of infected people on the rise every day and hospitals being flooded with people in thousands regularly, doctors can truly be named as superheroes at this point. Take the opportunity to appreciate their efforts and recognise their strengths with heartfelt messages, delightful wishes and a sweet "Happy Doctor's Day 2021" greeting.

Image Source: Shutterstock