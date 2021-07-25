National Parents' Day 2021: Quotes And Wishes To Share With Parents To Honour Their Love

National Parents' Day is observed every year on the fourth Sunday of July month, to celebrate and honor the important role played by parents in the upbringing of children, the future of a country. This year, on July 25, the day is dedicated to appreciating all the parents for their selfless efforts and struggles in providing an opportunity for their children to become stronger and capable to survive in the world.

National Parents' Day Quotes

"We never know the love of a parent till we become parents ourselves"

"Let parents bequeath to their children not riches, but the spirit of reverence"

"A parent’s love is whole no matter how many times divided"

"Nobody on earth can ever love you more than your parents"

"Love your parents and treat them with loving care. For you will only know their value when you see their empty chair"

"A child who is allowed to be disrespectful to his parents will not have true respect for anyone"

National Parents' Day Wishes

You two have always been my source of inspiration and my motivation. I love you, mom and dad. Wishing both of you a happy parents' day!

I was born lucky because I was born to the most adorable parents in the world. Thanks for making my world so beautiful. Happy Parents’ Day!

Everything I am today is because of you two. Wishing you a happy parents' day!

I have a heart full of love and respect for you two. You made my childhood awesome and my life wonderful. Thank you! happy Parents’ Day!

Happy Parents' Day! May you two live a long, happy, and peaceful life. Thank you for everything!

On this day, I want you to know that I love you both so very much. Your happiness is what matters to me the most. Wishing you a world full of happiness!

Love and support of parents can get a child anywhere and everywhere in life. Thank you, mom and dad, for always supporting me. Happy parents' day!

Happy Parents' Day to my lovely parents! You two are the best!

Dear Mother and Father, Happy Parents' Day! Thank you for guiding me through my life like a mentor and supporting me like a true friend!

Happy Parents' Day to you, Mom and Dad! You two are the coolest parents I have ever seen and thank God you are mine!

(Image credit: UNSPLASH)