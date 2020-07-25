National Parents Day Memes: Here Are Hilarious & Relatable Memes You Can Share With Family

National Parents Day is observed on the fourth week of July every year. National Parents Day 2020 will be celebrated on 26th July 2020, which is the fourth Sunday of July, and two months after Mother’s Day and one month after Father’s Day in June. It is not a public holiday, because this day is mainly observed in the US.

National Parents Day Meaning

This day is purely celebrated to appreciate our parents for their efforts. Parents’ Day is the right time to show care and appreciation towards parents for their commitment and sacrifice they did for their child. Also, one should express their gratitude towards the parents for bringing up their children in a safe environment and nurturing their lives.

National Parents Day History

According to reports, in the year 1994, Congress universally passed “The Parents Day Resolution” establishing the fourth Sunday of July as a permanent day of remembrance. On this special day each year, Americans identify outstanding parents and celebrate the teamwork in nurturing children. Also, they support the role of parental guidance in building a strong, stable society.

“Throughout the nation in almost every state, community leaders organize Parents’ Day events to honour parents,” reports say.

National Parent Day Celebration

On National Parents Day, the celebration can be unique to make your parents feel special. So, in an effort to express gratitude towards your loving and caring parents, you can shower them with unique yet thoughtful gifts or make a thank you card for them. The best thing would be spending time at home with them and make them feel special in every way. Parents Day can also be celebrated with those who were a crucial part and as a positive parent-like figure in your life.

Here are some quotes related to parents and the relationship between parents and children that only grows stronger with time

“Parents can only give good advice or put them on the right paths, but the final forming of a person’s character lies in their own hands.” – Anne Frank “Let parents bequeath to their children not riches, but the spirit of reverence.” – Plato “There is no friendship, no love, like that of the parent for the child.” – Henry Ward Beecher “To understand your Parents’ love you must raise children yourself.” – Chinese Proverb “Children begin by loving their parents; as they grow older they judge them; sometimes they forgive them.” – Oscar Wilde “Love and respect are the most important aspects of parenting, and of all relationships.” – Jodie Foster

