National Refreshment Day 2020: Know History, Significance And How It Is Celebrated

The fourth Thursday of July is celebrated as National Refreshment Day. This year the day marks on July 23, 2020. As per years of following, the National Refreshment Day celebrates moments of ice, cold refreshment, especially a nice cold beer. These are the simple pleasures that everyone loves and cherishes. Read ahead and check out the National Refreshment Day history, significance and celebration.

National Refreshment Day History

National Refreshment Day was first observed in the year 2105. A beer company, Traveler Beer created this day to make the customers relish on refreshment on this day as it feels the most perfect way of refreshment is having a new variety of beer. Traveler Beer Company is a craft beer venture based in Burlington, Vermont that produces varieties of creative beer products by combining the traditional European shandy and the American craft beer. Since then the day has been celebrated on the fourth of July every year.

National Refreshment Day: Significance and Celebration

National Refreshment Day is celebrated to remind us to restore ourselves in our restless daily routine life. Stress management is a must, everyone needs to detoxify stress at regular intervals. For some people, a single bottled beer is enough to refresh their mind and body. For some of them, simply silence means refreshment.

National Refreshment Day can be celebrated in different and varied means. This day can be enjoyed with your favourite beer or posting celebrations' pictures and share your moments using the hashtag #RefreshmentDay on social media. Make this day viral by sharing your enjoyments.

Interesting facts about Refreshment Day

Massage Therapy is one of the best methods to enjoy National Refreshment Day. Massages help in detoxifying our accumulated stress and enhances our body physically and mentally as well. This makes one calm and helps to have a clear state of mind.

Daily exercising also acts as a great stress buster.

Laughter helps in stress relief since it likely improves the immune system.

