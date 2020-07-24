National Refreshment Day 2020: Know History, Significance And How It Is Celebrated

The fourth Thursday of July is celebrated as National Refreshment Day. This year the day marks on July 23, 2020. As per years of following, the National Refreshment Day celebrates moments of ice, cold refreshment, especially a nice cold beer. These are the simple pleasures that everyone loves and cherishes. Read ahead and check out the National Refreshment Day history, significance and celebration.
National Refreshment Day was first observed in the year 2105. A beer company, Traveler Beer created this day to make the customers relish on refreshment on this day as it feels the most perfect way of refreshment is having a new variety of beer. Traveler Beer Company is a craft beer venture based in Burlington, Vermont that produces varieties of creative beer products by combining the traditional European shandy and the American craft beer. Since then the day has been celebrated on the fourth of July every year.
National Refreshment Day is celebrated to remind us to restore ourselves in our restless daily routine life. Stress management is a must, everyone needs to detoxify stress at regular intervals. For some people, a single bottled beer is enough to refresh their mind and body. For some of them, simply silence means refreshment.
National Refreshment Day can be celebrated in different and varied means. This day can be enjoyed with your favourite beer or posting celebrations' pictures and share your moments using the hashtag #RefreshmentDay on social media. Make this day viral by sharing your enjoyments.
Cheers to National Refreshment Day! 🥂 There's nothing like a cold drink on a hot summer day. The best beverages - cocktails & juices - are sweetened with stevia for a healthy twist. • • • #nationalrefreshmentday #refreshments #sugarfreedrinks #summer #diet #fitness #sugarfreekids #ketogenicdiet #stevia #stevita