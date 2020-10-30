National Unity Day 2020: Know The History And Significance Of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

National Unity Day 2020 falls on October 31st every year. The day is also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2020. The day is observed to commemorate one of the greatest politician, who fought for India and also served as India's 1st deputy Prime Minister as well as Home Minister of Independent India. It is said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played an important role in the unification fo India from its earlier segregated states. Read on to know more about National Unity day 2020, its history and significance.

National Unity day History

National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31. The day was introduced by the Government of India in 2014. This year India will observe 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, who strived to bring the 562 princely states of India into a unified country. Patel was a successful lawyer and became one of the influential leaders in Gujarat. He was then appointed as the 49th President of Indian national congress, he even promoted the Quit India Movement during that time. Patel played an important role in India's freedom movement. The National Unity Day is thus observed to remember the efforts of Sardar Patel for the nation. He is also known as the Iron Man of India.

National Unity day significance

Every year the educational institutions observe various kinds of programmes in schools, colleges and various institutes across the country. This year India will observe 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. The motto of the day is to re-affirm the strength and resilience of the nation so as to withstand any upcoming potential threats to the unity, integrity, and security of our country. In the year 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 182m tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and named it Statue of Unity. The statue is situated on the bank of Narmada river in the Kevadiya colony, which faces the Sardar Sarovar Dam near Vadodara city. Programmes are held on this day in different workplaces as well to create awareness about one of the great politicians of India. Happy National Unity day 2020!

