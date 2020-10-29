Sharad Purnima 2020: All About Sharad Purnima Meaning, History, Significance

Purnima (full moon) is considered to be very auspicious in the Hindu religion. According to the Hindu calendar, Sharad Purnima is the day observed on the full moon day of the Ashwin month. The day falls on October 30 as per the calendar this year. The day is known as Kojagari Purnima, Navanna Purnima, Kaumudi Purnima, and Ashwin Poornima, according to the different parts of the country. Sharad Purnima falls on the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Shiva and observe fast to receive for their blessings. Even the unmarried girls observe the fast to please Lord Vishnu and seek for a suitable groom. Sharad Purnima tithi starts on October 30 from 5:45 am and ends on October 31 at 8:18 pm. The night puja tithi starts on 11:30 pm on October 30 and ends at 1 am on October 31. Read on to know all about Sharad Purnima meaning and Sharad Purnima 2020 significance.

Sharad Purnima history

According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi orbits Earth on the night of Sharad Purnima. It is believed that those devotees who stay awake on this auspicious day will see an improvement in their health and wealth as well as relief in their mental problems. It is believed that on this auspicious day, the moon comes very close to the Earth and the day thus observes more moonlight as compared to the other days.

Sharad Purnima significance

According to Panchang.com, the day of fasting during a full moon brings positive energy into the person observing fast. This, in turn, brings wealth, happiness, and prosperity to the household. The day brings out positive energy due to the placement of celestial bodies, as per Panchang.com. Men, women, and children can reap positive benefits by observing fast on this day as per Hindu mythology. Devotees also prepare rice kheer or sweet pudding and keep it under the moonlight. The next day, the kheer is distributed among the family members as prasad. It is believed that the kheer would observe the moonlight on the night of Sharad Purnima and those who consume this kheer would thus be blessed by the holy powers. Happy Sharad Purnima 2020!

