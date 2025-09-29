Navami 2025 Kanya Pujan: Date, Puja Rituals, Significance And More

Navaratri, this year, began on September 22 and will conclude on October 2. Devotees during these nine-day festivities honour Goddess Durga (the divine feminine energy) and her nine forms of manifestation. Additionally, people also perform Kanya Pujan, which holds special significance during Navratri.

Kanya Pujan Significance

Kanya Pujan is a tradition that is performed on Ashtami (the eighth day of Navratri) and Navami (the ninth day of Navratri). On these days, nine young girls are worshipped and fed, considered to be manifestations of the Goddess. It is believed that doing so bestows the full benefits of the fast and worship.

Navratri 2025: Ashtami and Navami date

Some devotees perform Kanya Pujan on Ashtami Tithi, while others perform it on Navami Tithi. Therefore, you can perform Kanya Pujan on either of the two days.

According to DrikPanchang, this year, the Navami Tithi will be celebrated on October 1, 2025. Therefore, Navami Kanya Pujan will be observed on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

Navratri 2025: Navami auspicious time for kanya pujan

According to the Hindu calendar, Navami Kanya Pujan, the auspicious timing will begin from 4:53 AM to 5:41 AM. Additionally, you can have Kanya Bhoj between 8:06 AM and 9:50 AM. However, Navami is valid until 7:02 PM on this date, so you can also perform Kanya Pujan at another time, as well.

Kanya Pujan Vidhi step-by-step

Step 1: Before performing the Kanya puja, first worship Goddess Durga.

Step 2: Offer food, sweets and bhog to the Goddess.

Step 3: Now, make the girls aged between two to nine years sit in the house for Kanya Bhoj.

Step 4: Wash their feet and feed them halwa, puri, kheer, fruits and sweets by applying a tilak on them.

Step 5: Now, give them some money or gifts to wish them happiness and prosperity.