Navpatrika Puja 2025: Know Date, Significance, Muhurat, Puja Rituals And More About Kolabou Puja

Navpatrika Puja, also known as Nabapatrika Puja or Kolabou Puja, is one of the most auspicious and vibrant festivals celebrated in Hinduism. This year, the festival will be observed on September 29, 2025. The sacred ritual falls on Mahha Saptami, the seventh day of Durga Puja, and marks the formal beginning of worshipping Goddess Durga with devotion and rituals.

Navpatrika is celebrated in eastern India, particularly in West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Tripura, and Manipur, as a large Durga Puja festival.

Navpatria Puja 2025: Significance

Navpatrika puja is performed by invoking Goddess Durga into a sacred group of nine plants, including banana, turmeric, and rice. The ritual involves bathing these plants in a river on Maha Saptami morning, then adorning them as a bride and placing them beside the main Durga idol to serve as a living embodiment of the goddess, marking the beginning of the festival's formal worship.

Navpatrika Puja 2025: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Navpatrika Puja Date: Monday, September 29, 2025

Dawn: 05:50 AM

Sunrise: 06:11 AM

Saptami tithi begins: 02:27 PM on September 28, 2025

Saptami tithi ends: 04:31 PM on September 29, 2025.

Navapatrika puja ritual

Ceremonial Bath (Mahasan): The nine plants are tied tightly, they are bathed in a river or water body, and draped in a red or orange cloth.

Installation: The Navpatrika is placed on a wooden seat beside the main idol of Goddess Durga.

Mirror Ritual: A mirror is positioned to reflect Goddess Durga, and the reflection is bathed as part of the sacred Mahasnan ritual.

Prana Pratishtha: The divine energy is invoked into the idol

Shadashopachar Puja: The elaborate sixteen-step worship of the Goddess is performed.