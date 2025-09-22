Navratri 2025 Day 1: Goddess Shailputri Is Worshipped Today, Know Significance, Puja Rituals, and More

Navratri is one of the holiest festivals celebrated in Hinduism. This festival is celebrated for nine consecutive days, dedicated to the Goddess Durga, the divine feminine energy (Shakti) in her nine forms.

Navratri 2025: First day significance

On September 22, 2025, Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwina marks the beginning of the first day of Navratri. Maa Shailputri (the daughter of Himalaya) is the first manifestation of Devi Durga, who is honoured on this day.

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

She is depicted as holding a trident in her right hand and a flower in her left while riding a Nandi bull. She is considered to possess the abilities of Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Brahma. Goddess Shailputri is the ruler of the Moon planet, and anyone who is impacted by the Moon or has mental health issues can worship this Goddess and seek her blessings.

How to do Ghatsthapana?

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Devotees on the first day of Navratri do Ghatasthapana, also known as Kalash Stapana, to obtain blessings from the Goddess. On this special day, people honour Goddess Shailputri and perform puja rituals by reciting Maa Durga Mantras.

Puja Vidhi step-by-step

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Step 1: Take a holy bath as soon as you wake up.

Step 2: Clean your puja room where you want to set up an altar.

Step 3: Wear an appropriate dress or outfit before, i.e. ethnic wear with colour code associated with each day of Navratri, before beginning puja procedures.

Step 4: Gather all the puja samgari, i.e. flowers, fruits, Kumkum and etc.

Step 5: Before placing the Goddess Durga, sprinkle gangajal around the puja set-up.

Step 6: Now, decorate the idol with garland and shringar items, and offer all the puja samgari.

Step 7: Place a coconut on the top of a Kalash that should be adorned with mango leaves and a red sacred thread called Kalawa.

Step 8: Next, put grain seeds (Jawar) in an earthen pot that is filled with soil. Cover it with a plate, and now add another layer of soil, then add water.

Step 9: Invoke the idol by reciting Goddess Mantras and offering lotus and hibiscus flowers to honour Goddess Shailputri.

Additional Tips!

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Tip 1: Before breaking the fast, one must always perform Maa Durga aarti.

Tip 2: To break the fast, you can eat sama kheer, sabudana tikki, or fried potatoes.