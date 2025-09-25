Navratri 2025 Day 5: Maa Skandamata Is Worshipped Today, Know Puja Rituals, Colour, Folklore And More

Navratri 2025: Navratri is one of the most auspicious and vibrant festivals celebrated in Hinduism. During this festival, devotees worship Goddess Durga (the divine feminine energy) and her nine forms. Each form is associated with significant energy and values on each day of Navratri.

This year, Navaratri began on September 22, 2025, and will conclude on October 2, 2025.

Navratri Day 5: Goddess Skandamata's significance

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

As per the publication of Harishsyam, on the fifth day of Navratri, the Goddess Skandamata is honoured. She is depicted as holding a lotus blossom in her upper hands, and a baby Kartikeya is sitting on the lap of the goddess, who is mounted on a lion. The Goddess has a Shubhra, or pure white, skin. She is the ruler of Vishuddha Chakra (primary chakra located in the throat, which governs communication, self-expression, and truth).

It is believed that devotees who worship Maa Skandamata with fervour and commitment get relieved from all of life's sufferings, tensions and stress.

Navratri 2025 Day 5: Colour

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Goddess Skandamata is associated with the colour green. Therefore, on the fifth day of Navratri, devotees, especially females, should offer green clothes and shringar items to the Goddess. It is also believed that wearing the colour of the day can help bring divine energy.

Navratri 2025 Day 5: Goddess Skandamata story

According to the ancient Hindu scriptures, a demon named Tarkasur once begged Lord Brahma for the boon of immortality. However, Lord Brahma refused his request and explained the cycle of life, that no one on earth can avoid death.

Tarkasur then played a cunning move and asked that only Lord Shiva's son could give him death. As Lord Shiva was detached from everything, he practised austerity and believed that he would never marry. Lord Brahma granted him the boon as he requested. Knowing that he was an immortal demon, Tarkasur began destroying everything on Earth and the cosmos, and all the gods got worried. Then Lord Vishnu revealed that Parvati, the embodiment of Goddess Sati, is the daughter of Himalaya and is destined to marry Lord Shiva.

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Following the marriage of Lord Shiva and Parvati, Lord Kartikeya was born. Lord Bhrama chose Lord Kartikeya as the commander-in-chief of the gods after seeing his potential for power and ability to combat demons, who later slew the demon Tarkasur. Since then, Maa Parvati is known as Skandamata.

Navratri 2025 Day 5: Remedies

As per the publication of Harishsyam, it is believed that those without children who wish to have a child should offer food, clothes to little girls, and perform puja and hawan at home (kanjak puja) and recite Skanda Mata, who bestows the desired wish fulfilment to the devotees.

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Puja Vidhi step-by-step

Step 1: Take a holy bath in the morning.

Step 2: Before the puja, wear appropriate clothes.

Step 3: Light a diya in front of the Maa Durga idol.

Step 4: Offer garland to the Goddess, vermillion, fruits and other shringar items.