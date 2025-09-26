Navratri 2025 Day 6: Today Maa Katyayani Is Worshipped - Know Puja Rituals, Colour, Significance And More

Navaratri is one of the most auspicious and vibrant festivals celebrated in Hinduism. During this time, devotees pray to Goddess Durga (the divine feminine energy) and her nine forms of manifestation. This year, Navaratri has begun from September 22, 2025 and will conclude on October 2, 2025.

Navaratri Day 6: Significance

According to the publication of Harishyam, the sixth day of the Navratri, on September 27, 2025, is devoted to worshipping Goddess Katyayani. She is depicted as holding the wields of a sword and a lotus blossom in each of her four hands, while the other hands are in the Abhay Mudra(hand gesture symbolising fearlessness, protection and peace). She has a golden complexion and rides a lion. Since Goddess Katyayani is Jupiter's ruler, it is believed that anyone who has a weak Jupiter in their horoscope should pray to the goddess.

Navaratri Day 6: Maa Katyanyani’s story

According to the ancient Hindu scriptures, there was a sage named Katyayan, who was a devoted follower of Goddess Parvati. Since he was childess, he began to undertake rigorous penance to obtain Goddess Parvati as her daughter. After seeing his devotion, Goddess Parvati granted his wish and came on earth as his daughter. She was given the name "Katayatani"by sage Katyayan.

Navaratri Day 6: What is the auspicious colour?

Goddess Katayayani is associated with the colour grey. Therefore, devotees on the sixth day of Navaratri should offer grey clothes and shringar items to please her and seek blessings.

Navaratri puja rituals step-by-step

Step 1: Take a holy bath as soon as you wake up.

Step 2: Light a diya in front of the Goddess idol.

Step 3: Offer meetha paan with five different seasonal fruits and homemade sweets.

Step 4: Recite the mantras and perform Maa Durga aarti.