Navratri 2025 Day 7: Who Is Goddess Kaalratri? Know Puja Vidhi, Significance, Mantras To Worship Shubhankari

Navratri 2025: One of the most auspicious festivals for Hindus is underway. It is a nine-day festival with each day dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Durga. As we will be celebrating the seventh day on September 28, we have brought you a detailed article on which form of goddess to worship, and rituals to follow while performing pooja.

Navratri 2025 Day 7: Worship Goddess Kaalratri

On the seventh day of the nine-day festival, goddess Kaalratri is worshipped, a ferocious form of Durga who destroys darkness and evil. Worshipping Maa Kalaratri helps devotees dispel darkness, overcome challenges, achieve fearlessness, and gain inner strength and spiritual happiness. On this day, devotees worship her to gain strength, protection and courage. Also, it is said that wearing orange on this day adds to good luck as it represents the goddess. She has a dark complexion, long hair, and a garland of skulls (narmund), covered in an orange cloth. Also known as Shubhankari, she rides a donkey and wields a sword and an iron hook, but her right hands are in the Abhaya mudra (protection) and Varada mudra (blessings), indicating her benevolent side.