Delicious Sattvik Snack Recipes For Navratri 2025

Many people end up feeling hungry in between meals, or even at midnight. Stavvik's practices don't recommend night munching, but owing to the current lifestyle trends, it is better to munch on something healthy and packed with delicious items. During the festive season, many observe fast and these snacks can be a good substitute for your daily munchies.

Benefits of Sattvik snacks

According to WebMD, Sattvic munching helps to promote physical health through easy digestion, nutrient absorption, leading to increased energy, strength, and overall well-being. It also enhances spiritual health by fostering inner peace, a balanced personality, compassion, and a clearer, more contemplative state of mind.

Here are 3 sattvic snacks that you can munch on anytime hunger strikes

Dry fruit ladoo

Dry fruit ladoo | Source: Pinterest

Ingredients: 1 cup chopped dates, 2 tablespoons almonds, 2 tablespoons pistachios, 3 tablespoons cashew nuts, ghee, 1/2 garnish of desiccated coconut.

Recipe

Step 1: Heat the ghee in a pan, add the dates and cook for 3-4 minutes at a low flame.

Step 2: Now, switch off the flame and add almonds, pistachios and cashew nuts.

Step 3: Mix all the ingredients well and let them cool completely, or keep them in the refrigerator.

Step 4: Shape the mixture into round balls with your palms.

Step 5: Take the ball and dip it in the desiccated coconut and serve.

Roasted makhana

Roasted makhana | Source: Pinterest

Ingredients: 3 cups makhana, 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder, rock salt, 2-3 tablespoons oil or ghee.

Recipe

Step 1: Heat oil in the pan, add makhana and roast for at least 20 minutes at low flame till they become crispy and crunchy.

Step 2: Next, add turmeric powder and salt.

Step 3: Keep stirring the whole mix well.

Step 4: Sprinkle the chaat masala powder and again mix well.

Step 5: Serve roasted makhana straightaway. Once cool, you can also store it in an air-tight container that will last for days.

Healthy roasted mixed seeds

Roasted mixed seeds | Source: Pinterest

Ingredients: 1/4 cup sunflower seeds, 1.4 cup pumpkin seeds, 1/4 cup flax seeds, 1/8 cup white sesame seeds, 1/8 cup black sesame seeds.

Recipe

Step 1: Roast the seeds in a pan on a low flame.

Step 2: When the seeds start popping up and there is a roasted aroma, remove the seeds from the pan.

Step 4: Repeat the process with other seeds as well.