Navratri 2025, Day 8: Worship Maa Mahagauri On Ashtami Tithi, Know Story, Significance And More

Navratri is one of the most vibrant and auspicious festivals celebrated in Hinduism. This year, Navaratri began on September 22 and will conclude on October 2. During these nine-day celebrations, devotees honour Goddess Durga (the divine feminine energy) and her nine forms of manifestation.

Navratri 2025 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri Significance

The eighth day of Navrati, known as Ashtami, will be celebrated on September 28, 2025. On this day, devotees worship Maa Mahagauri. She is believed to have been created by the cosmic energy of the gods to bring peace, purity, and wisdom to the world. She is typically depicted with a fair complexion, often described as radiant like the moon. Her fair skin symbolises purity and spiritual cleanliness, reflecting her divine essence free from the taint of evil or impurities. Goddess Mahagauri is often shown riding a bull, a symbol of strength, patience, and steadfastness.

Maa Mahagauri's lore and Navratri festivities

According to the ancient Hindu scriptures, Mahagauri Devi's origin centres on her identity as a form of Parvati, who underwent intense penance to attain Lord Shiva. During this period of austerity in the Himalayas, her complexion became darkened by dust and hardship. When Lord Shiva accepted her devotion, he bathed her in the sacred waters of the Ganga, which transformed her appearance to a radiant, luminous white. This divine transformation symbolises the cleansing of impurities and the emergence of ultimate purity, earning her the name "Mahagauri".

Navratri 2025 Day 8: Step-By-Step Pooja Vidhi

Step 1: Wake early and wear pink or white clothes, symbolising peace and grace.

Step 2: Place her idol or image on a clean altar decorated with white flowers.

Step 3: Offer coconut, sweets like kheer or halwa, and milk.

Step 4: Light up a ghee diya and incense, recite her mantras, and perform aarti.