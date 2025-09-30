Navratri 2025 Day 9: Know The Colour, Rituals, Significance and More

Navratri is the most auspicious and vibrant festival celebrated across India. During this festivity, devotees worship Goddess Durga, the divine feminine energy and her nine forms of manifestation.

This year, Navratri has begun on September 22 and will conclude on October 2.

Navratri 2025 Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

The ninth day of Navratri (Navami) will be observed on October 1, 2025. The day is dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri. According to the ancient Hindu scriptures, the name Siddhidatri means "Siddhi", which implies spiritual strength, and "Datri" translates to giver. She is depicted as sitting on a lotus, who has four hands in which she is holding a mace, discus, conch and a lotus. Maa Siddhidatri bless the devotees with wealth, health, spiritual enlightenment, and protection.

The day of Navami holds a significant role in attaining all the siddhis and performing sadhna. It is believed that Tantriks and Sadhaks utilise this day and attain siddhis, which they desire to have.

Navratri 2025 Day 9: Colour

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Maa Siddhidatri is associated with the colour pink. Therefore, devotees should offer pink clothes and shinghar items to the Goddess.

What are all the nine Siddhis?

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Anima: The ability to shrink one's body to an extremely small size

Mahima: The ability to expand one's body to an infinitely large size.

Garima: The ability to become infinitely light.

Prapti: The ability to obtain anything desired.

Prakamya: The ability to fulfil all desires.

Ishitva: The ability to control all material elements.

Navratri puja rituals step-by-step

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Step 1: Wake up early and take a holy bath.

Step 2: Clean the puja area and prepare the bhog prasad.

Step 3: Offer the bhog prasad to Goddess Durga.

Step 4: Invite nine young people and perform Kanya pujan.

Step 5: Put a tilak on their forehead and wash their feet, and tie the sacred red thread around their wrist.

Step 6: Offer bhog, sweets, gifts or whatever you want to give them.