Navratri 2025: Do You Know The Significance of The First Day Of Navratri?

Significance of Navratri Day 1: The first day of Navratri is significant for beginning the nine-day devotion to the nine forms of Goddess Durga, with the worship of Maa Shailputri, the first form, who symbolises strength, stability, purity, and a solid foundation for spiritual growth. Devotees perform rituals like Ghatasthapana, observe fasts, and connect with the goddess to seek blessings for strength, mental peace, and a successful spiritual journey.

The auspicious nine days of Maa Durga, collectively known as the Navdurgas, are worshipped by devotees at this time. Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri are the nine manifestations of Maa Durga that are worshipped during Navratri. The festival's association of each day with a particular goddess and an auspicious colour is one of its distinctive features.

Discover the complete calendar of Navratri 2025, with dates, customs, and vivid colours, each day honouring the Goddess Durga. This year, the nine-day celebration of Navratri will take place from September 22 to October 2, ending with Vijayadashami or Dussehra.

Navratri 2025: Here is a complete list of colours and the goddess to be worshipped on each day of Navratri-

Navratri 2025: Each Colour's Significance And Goddess To Be Worshipped:

Day 1 of Navratri: White, (Maa Shailaputri):

White is a colour that represents innocence and purity. On this day, wear white to attain inner peace and security, and to seek Maa Shailputri's blessings.

Day 2 of Navratri: Red, (Maa Brahmacharini):

Red gives one energy and vigour and is a sign of passion and love. Additionally, it is the most popular colour of Chunri presented to the Goddess.

Day 3 of Navratri: Blue, (Maa Chandraghanta):

Wearing yellow on Day 4 will allow you to fully enjoy the celebrations of Navratri because it is a warm colour that elevates your spirits and releases great energy. The half-moon that adorns Maa Chandraghanta's forehead, which represents beauty and tranquillity, is the source of her name.

Blue is a colour associated with depth, serenity, and richness. Worship Maa Chandraghanta, the wedded form of Goddess Parvati, by dressing up in this colour.

Day 4 of Navratri: Green, (Maa Kushmanda):

The colour invokes feelings of development, fertility, and calm, and represents nature and fresh starts in life. Goddess Kushmanda will provide you with peace if you wear green on this day.

Day 5 of Navratri: Grey, (Maa Skandamata):

Grey keeps a person grounded and symbolises balanced emotions. Worship Skandamata, the fifth manifestation of Goddess Durga, by wearing this colour.

Day 6 of Navratri: Orange (Maa Katyayani):

Wearing orange when worshipping Goddess Katyayani will provide one with attributes like warmth and vivacity. Positive energy abounds in this colour, which keeps the wearer cheerful.

Day 7 of Navratri: Peacock Green, (Maa Kalaratri):

Wearing Peacock green when worshipping Goddess Kalratri represents attributes like individuality, freshness, compassion, and distinctiveness.

Day 8 of Navratri: Pink, (Maa Mahagauri):

The colour pink is a universal symbol of harmony, love, and compassion. In addition to being a pretty colour, wearing it promotes empathy and companionship.

Day 9 of Navratri: Orange and Red, (Maa Siddhidatri):