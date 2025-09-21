Updated 21 September 2025 at 13:13 IST
Vicky Kaushal Is 'Honour' After Aamir Khan Praises His Potential To Play Lagaan’s Lead: ‘No One Can Be Bhuvan Except…’
Vicky Kaushal shared his reaction by re-sharing a clip of Aamir Khan in which he praised Chhaava actor for his potential while speaking on Komal Nahta’s podcast Game Changers: The Producer Series.
Actor Vicky Kaushal has responded after Aamir Khan praised him, saying he has what it takes to play Bhuvan in Lagaan. Aamir had played the iconic role in the 2001 film.
Vicky shared a clip of Aamir speaking on Komal Nahta’s podcast Game Changers: The Producer Series on his Instagram Stories. He commented, "There can be no other 'Bhuvan' than Aamir Sir...but such an honour to get such kind words from the master himself."
What Aamir said about Vicky
On Komal Nahta’s podcast, Aamir was asked who he thinks could play his role, Bhuvan, if the film were remade today. Aamir said, “Vicky Kaushal, I think he has that quality of Bhuvan, dignity, strength, inner strength, steadiness, and integrity. He reflects all of that very naturally. He is a great actor."
Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001) is an epic period sports drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Gracy Singh, Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajendra Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Rajesh Vivek, Raj Zutshi, and Akhilendra Mishra, among others.
In the same interview, Aamir shared his plans about Mahabharat as well. He said, “My work has already started from the inside. Mahabharat is not a film; it is a yagna, so you have to be prepared for that.”
Talking further about the project, he revealed that the idea has been in his mind for over 25-30 years and is going to be the most important project of his entire career. The Sitaare Zameen Par actor also added that if everything goes as planned, the scripting process may start within a couple of months.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 21 September 2025 at 13:13 IST