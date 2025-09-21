Vicky Kaushal Is 'Honour' After Aamir Khan Praises His Potential To Play Lagaan’s Lead: ‘No One Can Be Bhuvan Except…’ | Image: X

Actor Vicky Kaushal has responded after Aamir Khan praised him, saying he has what it takes to play Bhuvan in Lagaan. Aamir had played the iconic role in the 2001 film.

Vicky shared a clip of Aamir speaking on Komal Nahta’s podcast Game Changers: The Producer Series on his Instagram Stories. He commented, "There can be no other 'Bhuvan' than Aamir Sir...but such an honour to get such kind words from the master himself."

What Aamir said about Vicky

On Komal Nahta’s podcast, Aamir was asked who he thinks could play his role, Bhuvan, if the film were remade today. Aamir said, “Vicky Kaushal, I think he has that quality of Bhuvan, dignity, strength, inner strength, steadiness, and integrity. He reflects all of that very naturally. He is a great actor."

Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001) is an epic period sports drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Gracy Singh, Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajendra Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Rajesh Vivek, Raj Zutshi, and Akhilendra Mishra, among others.

In the same interview, Aamir shared his plans about Mahabharat as well. He said, “My work has already started from the inside. Mahabharat is not a film; it is a yagna, so you have to be prepared for that.”